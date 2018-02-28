County Seeking Neighborhood Recognition Nominations

Did your homeowners group accomplish a project in 2017 that stands out? Do you know an individual who has gone above and beyond to make a difference where they live? Shine a spotlight by submitting a nomination in Hillsborough County’s Neighborhood Recognition Awards Program.

Nominations are accepted until 5 p.m. March 16 in 10 categories designed to recognize individuals, groups and organizations that have enriched the quality of life in neighborhoods through outreach, improvement projects, volunteer work, safety programs, art, partnerships and board leadership.

Groups may nominate themselves, other groups or individuals and each nomination should include supporting information, such as examples of promotional material, website links, photographs, news clippings and letters of support.

For details about each award category, eligibility requirements, nomination forms and instructions for completing and returning the applications, go to HCFLGov.net/neighborhoods and click on the Neighborhood Recognition Awards button or call 272-5860.



FishHawk Monthly Market Takes Place March 4

This month’s FishHawk Ranch market day will take place on Sunday March 4 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Park Square. There are several new vendors debuting this season and booths will include fresh produce and handmade and homemade items from local businesses.

For more information, contact the Osprey Club at 657-6629.

Fish Hawk Trails Hosts Garage Sale

On Saturday March 3, the Fish Hawk Trails community will host its annual garage sale with many items for purchase from furniture and antiques to tools, sports equipment, toys, clothes and more.

The community is located at 5555 Fish Hawk Trails Dr. in Lithia.