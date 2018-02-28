When Brandon resident Pearl Chiarenza went through a hard time women’s retreat changed her life. Using her knowledge, her second annual retreat, Women’s Successful Living Overcome Your Fears PJ Retreat, will take place at 815 2nd Ave. NW in Ruskin from Friday April 6 to Sunday April 8, offering a variety of events from wine tasting, mediation yoga, breakout sessions and insight from nine inspirational speakers including the Survivor Reality TV star Cirie Fields.

“Far too many women talk about the future, but never get over the fear of getting off the couch to take the necessary steps to transform their future.” said Chiarenza, who founded Women’s Successful Living in 2016 and also owns Bodyworks Health and Wellness Center. The event is for any woman over 16 who is looking to make a change in her life.

“College students, stay at home moms or corporate executives, the fact remains, once you desire something exciting, then this program is for you,” she said. “We have speakers who will inspire you to stop being fearful of your dream and help you see yourself as the beautiful person others see and motivate you to complete your transformation.”

Speakers include Cirie Fields of the reality show Survivor, Shannon Carlton, single-mom to two teenage daughters and founder of a Co-work Landing, Keandra Ward Business and Branding Coach, Kris Beaird a John Maxwell Certified Coach, Annie Hudgens founder of Miss Buckle Up Princess whose mission is to save one child at a time by reminding them to buckle up, as well as Stephanie Matos, local mindset coach and founder of Raise Your Vibe.

Rounding out the list of speakers are India White author of How to Overcome Obstacles from Your Past and Carolyn Daniels, who will be traveling from Texas sharing on Life After Divorce.

“I can completely empathize with women wanting more and being afraid to go after their vision because when I was going after my dream I was afraid of putting my vision first,” said Chiarenza, who has seen her clients lose more than 8,000 pounds.

Tickets are available at wslpjretreat2018.eventbrite.com. More information is available at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. Ticket includes entry to all activities, breakout sessions, lodging food and drinks.