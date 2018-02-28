The 10th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market, presented by First Citrus Bank, will be held on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Winthrop Common located in Winthrop Town Centre in Riverview. The park is at the corner of Hadley Commons and Winthrop Commerce Ave (behind Boca and Ciccio’s).

This year the festival is presented by First Citrus Bank. Lisa Pitts, Branch Manager for First Citrus Bank said, “We are proud to enhance the vibrancy of our community by supporting the 2018 Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market.”

Kay Sullivan, President of the Winthrop Arts Board of Visionaries said, “We are honored to have First Citrus Bank as our Presenting Sponsor as it enables us to give more prize money than ever before to our winning artists.”

The 10th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market is a juried art show with $5,000 in prize money available. Fine artists and artisans from all over the region have applied to participate.

This year’s festival will be judged by a distinguished panel of judges including Martine Collier, the Executive Director of the Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Michael Parker, muralist and President of the SouthShore Arts Council and Susana Weymouth, Executive Director of Tampa Bay Businesses For Culture and the Arts.

Awards are given for Best of Show, First Place, Second Place, Third Place and Honorable Mention. In addition, those in the community who love art, can become a Friend of Winthrop Arts for $125 and select an artist to win a portion of the sponsorship.

At this year’s festival, there will be fine arts ranging from painting, sculpture, glass, mixed media to photography. An artisan market will feature clothing, jewelry, hand crafted wood items and home goods. In addition, there will be food, a children’s activity area, a scavenger hunt and more.

Bryant Martinez, the Winthrop Town Artist said, “We are super excited for this year’s arts festival as it is our 10th year. We are privileged to support new and established artists by holding this event and bringing a fine arts festival to the community.” Martinez added, “We are so honored to have the panel of judges that have agreed to judge this year’s show.”

For more information on the 10th Annual Winthrop Arts Festival and Artisan Market and to become involved as a sponsor, artist, artisan or vendor, please visit www.winthroparts.org or call 758-5161.