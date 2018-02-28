Newsome Graduation Yard Signs

Commemorate this special occasion with a custom lawn sign displayed in your front yard honoring your graduate(s). The cost is $25 for an 18”x24” and comes with a mounting stand.

Signs will be delivered the week of April 23-28 within the Newsome Schools boundaries.

To order online, visit www.newsomeband.com or email nbbfundraising@gmail.com for more information.

Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Friday, May 11 is the fourth annual Impact’s Got Talent show based on the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly fundraiser kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Auditions will be held Sunday, April 8 from 1–5 p.m. at Dance Quest International, located at 853 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Participation is for those in grades K-12 and talent acts such as but not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians. To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com.

Event tickets are $10 per person and available on Eventbrite.com. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers, and other youth leaders through classroom education. To sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. Visit IMPACT’s Got Talent 2018 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.



Organize A Family Cookbook

A Create Workshop demonstrating how to assemble and organize a family cookbook will be held on Saturday, March 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p. m., Room 8, at the Bloomingdale Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Participants should bring recipes, photos and any other embellishments to help create their cookbook. Basic tools such as scissors, glue and paper will be provided. Register for this free class at the library’s Ask Desk, or online, at HCPLC.org in the Bloomingdale Library Events section.

Gardening Clinic On Vermi-Composting At Bloomingdale Library

On Wednesday, March 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., there will be a free Master Gardener Clinic on Vermi-Composting given by Master Gardener Lisa Meredith at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Learn about the process of breaking down organic matter into nutrient-rich compost through the use of worms.

Sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.



Water & Environmental Conservation Workshops At UF/IFAS Extension

Hillsborough County residents can attend three free workshops on Saturday, March 10: Composting, Microirrigation and Rainwater Harvesting. Advance registration is required at: http://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/upcoming-events/. Additional details are on the website. Workshops held at 5339 CR 579 in Seffner, just south of I-4, Exit 10. You can walk through the teaching gardens, view the mulch and compost demonstration areas and receive brochures on water and environmental conservation and much more.

Impact’s Summer Staff Program Is Accepting Applications Now

Summer Staff is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9–12) to educate younger students (10+) about the importance of living healthy lifestyles and being role models of this lifestyle. The Summer Staff Program presents at local Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, Parks & Recreation Centers and churches.

This eight-week long program and provides over 100 community service hours for Bright Futures. Application deadline is Friday, March 30. Application forms and more information can be found at www.whatisimpact.com. For more information, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com.



Social Media Marketing Workshop

A free interactive Social Media Marketing Workshop will take place on Thursday, March 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Learn how to use social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to reach your target audience. Andy Morris, co-founder of digital marketing strategy and branding agency, Hook & Blade, will demonstrate automation tools to improve the posting process.

Discover what your message should be and how often you should post on a variety of platforms. Attendees will learn how to build brand awareness and develop a social media strategy that will produce the best results.

For more information, contact Chrissy Toth, Business Reference Librarian at 273-3652.



Topgolf Fundraiser Benefiting Teen Impact Program

On Sunday, March 25 from 2-6 p.m., Impact will be holding a fundraiser at Topgolf featuring a Hole in One and Beat the Pro Competition. The cost is $40 per ticket. Tickets are available for purchase through Eventbrite at https://impacttopgolf.eventbrite.com. Ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers, and other youth leaders through classroom education. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Bill Kagey at 600-9446 or bkagey@whatisimpact.com. Topgolf is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. in Tampa.



FishHawk Trails Annual Community Garage Sale

The FishHawk Trails annual community garage sale will be held Saturday, March 3 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.This is a huge garage sale with lots of good findssuch as furniture, rugs, toys, jewelry and clothes. It will be open to the public.

Located at 5555 FishHawk Trails Dr. off Lithia Pinecrest Rd.