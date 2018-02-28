Above photo: Local St. Petersburg native Michael Lynch of American Idol fame teams up with the Florida Orchestra on Friday and Saturday, April 6 and 7 for a night of classic R&B and vintage soul.

By Kelly Smith

The Florida Orchestra works hard to be accessible to everyone in Tampa Bay. It offers affordable tickets – most start at $15 – but also a wide variety of music and concert formats. As the orchestra celebrates 50 years in the bay area, there are more ways than ever to experience great live music.

Hot Latin Nights with The Mambo Kings (Saturday and Sunday, March 3 & 4): TFO’s Jeff Tyzik, one of the top pops conductors and arrangers in the nation, teams up with The Mambo Kings for a night of Latin-inspired hits, with music by Piazzolla, Tito Puente’s Oye Como Va, and their own spicy Salsa stylings. Part of the Raymond James Pops series.



Beethoven! (Wednesday and Thursday, March 14 & 15): This morning coffee concert offers beloved works by Beethoven, along with a performance by pianist Shinya Lin, winner of the Justine LeBaron Young Artists Competition sponsored by The Florida Orchestra Musicians Association. Free coffee and doughnuts, too.



A Little Night Music (Friday to Sunday, March 23-25): A cozy evening featuring TFO’s strings, performing Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Haydn’s treasured Cello Concerto No. 1 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 5. Renowned cellist Lynn Harrell is conductor and soloist. Includes an intimate performance at the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg. Free tickets for kids and teens are available in advance for this and all Tampa Bay Times Masterworks concerts.

R & B Legends with Michael Lynche (Friday and Saturday, April 6 & 7): American Idol star and St. Petersburg native Michael Lynche fuses classic R&B and vintage soul into a fresh sound. He joins forces with TFO’s Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik for the music of James Brown, Otis Redding, Luther Vandross and Marvin Gaye in this Raymond James Pops series concert. Now with a new Saturday matinee at the Mahaffey Theater.

The Florida Orchestra performs regularly at the Straz Center in Tampa, Mahaffey in St. Petersburg and Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. Most tickets start at $15 and are available at floridaorchestra.org or 727-892-3337 and 1-800-662-7286.