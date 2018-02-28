With a lifetime of experience in costume design and sewing, Inna Lilov of Inna’s Alterations and Repair offers unsurpassed talent to the Brandon community. Born in Russia, her family was part of the Moscow Circus, and she found herself traveling the globe with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey raising and training bears and walking a tightrope. She made and embellished her own costumes and her artistic prowess is noticeable in all her work.

She with her staff, Vlasta Weimann and Natalia Vertuozova, offer an array of alteration services for men and women with a promise of honesty and quality. “I have a reputation,” Lilov said in between customers who have popped in to pick up a piece, have a fitting, or just to say hello. “I want people to come back.” And they do because the work reflects excellence.

Beyond alterations, Inna’s storefront is a hidden gem of dresses, shoes, accessories, and attire for all occasions. She and her staff take department store and designer pieces with slight damage and repair them until the defect is unnoticeable. She then boasts 20-50% off designer prices in all sizes. In the market for a prom dress, a cocktail dress, or a sundress? She has something for all tastes including casual wear and jewelry. The deals are too good not to stop by.

Inna’s Alterations and Repair is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call 651-4416. Inna’s Alterations is located at 1548 Bloomingdale Ave. E., Suite 1548 in Valrico.