Above photo: Over 100 runners participated in the Rajun’ Bulls Marching Band’s ‘Running of the Bulls’ 5K. It was a great success and everyone had a great time. Many parent and student volunteers helped make it run smoothly. The band would like to thank the many local sponsors who also contributed.



Challah Baking Party At Jewish Discovery Center

Chabad of Brandon and Southshore invite local women to its Mega Challah Bake, which will feature a huge Challah baking party. Each participant will bake two Challahs – one to keep for herself and one to give away to someone in need of extra love and care.

Participants will discover the secret to great tasting challah and explore the beauty of this tradition unique to Jewish women. The program will also feature multiple workshops on braiding challah, as well as a Shabbat themed light buffet, and live musical performance with Naama.

The Mega Challah Bake will take place on Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Jewish Discovery Center, 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Reservations are required and admission is $18 per person. Sponsorships ($180) are available to defray the costs of the event.

For more information, contact Tzippy Rubashkin at 571-8100 or Tzippy@JewishBrandon.com, or log on to www.Jewishbrandon.com/rsvp.



Holy Innocent’s Spring Whistle Stop Craft Show Is Back

Holy Innocent’s Episcopal Church is bringing back its Spring Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 70 vendors will showcase and sell unique arts & crafts, novelties and baked goods. There will also be fun activities for the kids. It will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

Proceeds benefit Holy Innocents’ outreach and mission trips.

Interested vendors can still register at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions, please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.



Dance Into Spring At Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection presents Kellie and David from Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s ‘Dance into Spring’ for the Monday, March 12 Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. This is a nondenominational luncheon; no membership required, but a reservation is requested. Call Lillie at 740-0098 by Monday, March 5.

The LifeCare Network’s Annual Golf Tournament With Helicopter Drop

LifeCare’s annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, April 13 at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and is followed by lunch and a helicopter golf ball drop. The shotgun start is at 12:45 p.m.

Registration fee is $150 per person and includes golfing, lunch, dinner, a Dri-Fit polo shirt, a goodie bag and contests along the golf course.

To register or become a sponsor for the golf fundraiser, please contact Jessica Rickenbach at Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net or 654-0491. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico. Visit www.LifeCareNetwork.net.



Scrapbooking For Missions

Bay Life Church announces its 10th anniversary Spring Crop benefiting 2018 youth activities and mission trips. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere.

This year’s crop will be held on Friday, April 20 from 6:30 – 11p.m., and/or Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Join for up to 12 hours of wonderful, stress-free crop time. We’ll cook for you and offer plenty of fun ways for you to support youth & missions teams.

Late registrations, late payments & walk-ins are welcome if space allows

Visit www.baylife.org/scrapbooking to register and reserve your space. Space is not reserved until paid in full.

Sabbath Services At Congregation Beth Shalom

Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All are welcome. Join in on March 16 when the choir with join in.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call for more information: 681-6547.



VIP Recruiting Hosts Career Fair And Networking Event

On Wednesday, March 7 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., VIP Recruiting is hosting a career fair and networking event with presentations at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. It is a free career fair for both businesses that have employment opportunities and attendees; a way of giving back to the community.

The theme for the event relates to 04 March, which is hug a GI day and the hope is to bring awareness to the issues plaguing veterans, their spouses and children.

VIP Recruiting has commitments from a variety of great companies or services that will be attending the career fair such as Accounting Principals, AFLAC, Allied Universal Security, Allstate, Coca Cola, and more.

A networking event will take place at the same location as the career fair. VIP Recruiting will provide an area for attendees to sit down and enjoy a dessert from local restaurants while building connections.

All job seekers are welcome and encouraged to attend the event.