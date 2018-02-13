The Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce has been providing area business owners and organizations with an opportunity to network, advocate and help the community since it was formed in 1985. If you live or work in the Seffner, Dover, Mango, Thonotosassa, Valrico and surrounding areas, the Greater Seffner Chamber of Commerce welcomes you. They meet on the second Thursday of each month at the Beef O’Brady’s located at 812 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Seffner at 11:30 a.m.

Patricia Magruder with Magruder Agency, Inc. is the current president. Magruder has been an insurance agent serving the area since 1989 and has been a member of the chamber since the early 1990’s. Magruder said, “We are a vibrant group of business minded people who are driven to work together and support each other in order to make our community the best it can be.”

Magruder added, “Our chamber goals include providing members with multiple opportunities to increase their exposure and involvement in the community through events designed to showcase their businesses.”

In addition to the monthly meetings, the Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce hosts regular monthly coffees/networking sessions, after hours events, ribbon cutting ceremonies, Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, and an Annual New Teacher Breakfast.

The Greater Seffner Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a carnival which will be held on Saturday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The carnival will be held in the parking lot of the chamber’s office located at the Railroad and Industrial Federal Credit Union at 1209 Kingsway Rd. (across from Publix) in Seffner. The family friendly carnival is free to attend.

For more information on the Greater Area Seffner Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.seffnerchamber.com or call 627-8686.