Valrico residents will soon have a new hot spot for entertainment and good times.

Stingray’s Bar and Grill will open its doors in early March under the ownership of Valrico resident Eric Matus and Denise Carlascio.

Located at 3112 S.R. 60 E., near the intersection with Mulrennan Rd., Stingray’s will offer drinks and food but it’s biggest draw might be the large stage Matus constructed to showcase the live entertainment they plan to offer regularly.

“We want to be a destination for local music lovers,” said Matus, who has previously operated two bars in Wisconsin and also owns Breakaway Mobile Escape Room.

In addition to live music, the stage will also host comedy nights and live band karaoke, as well as traditional karaoke.

“I want Stingray’s to be a place that people can come, stay entertained, relax and get great customer service,” said Matus.

The non-smoking bar will also boast two pool tables, dart boards, Gold Tee and other video games, 22 televisions and a state-of-the-art juke box that customers can access from their phones.

The remodeled kitchens will offer a limited bar menu and popcorn will also be available.

Matus and Carlascio, a first grade teacher at Nelson Elementary School, also plan to host community events including food truck rallies and vendor fairs in the large parking area.

“What is really going to set us apart is our customer service,” said Matus. “My goal is to share my smile with the world every day and I know the rest of the staff at Stingray’s will do the same.”

The bar will be open every day from around 9:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. For more information and details on the grand opening celebration, find Stingray’s Bar and Grill on Facebook or call (863) 529-1120.