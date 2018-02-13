Impact’s Summer Staff Program Is Accepting Applications Now

Summer Staff is an opportunity for high school students (grades 9–12) to educate younger students (10+) about the importance of living healthy lifestyles and being role models of this lifestyle. The Summer Staff Program presents at local Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, Parks & Recreation Centers and churches.

It is an 8-week long program and provides over 100 community service hours for Bright Futures. The application deadline is Friday, March 30. Application forms and more information can be found at www.whatisimpact.com. For more information, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com.



Holy Innocents’ Spring Whistle Stop Craft Show Is Back

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church is bringing back its Spring Whistle Stop Craft Show on Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Over 70 vendors will be showcasing and selling unique arts & crafts, novelties and baked goods for the spring and summer seasons. There will also be fun activities for the kids. The event will be held on the church grounds at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Proceeds will benefit Holy Innocents’ outreach and mission trips for the coming year. Interested vendors can still register for a spot at www.hiepiscopal.org. Any questions, please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130.



Dance Into Spring At Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon

Brandon Christian Women’s Connection presents Kellie and David from Fred Astaire Dance Studio’s ‘Dance into Spring’ for the Monday, March 12 Luncheon. It will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. This is a nondenominational luncheon with no membership required, but a reservation is requested with Lillie at 740-0098 by Monday, March 5.

Scrapbooking For Missions

Bay Life Church announces its 10th anniversary Spring Crop benefiting 2018 youth activities and mission trips. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere. Your registration fee is tax deductible, and it includes continental breakfast, home cooked lunch, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes.

This year’s crop will be held on Friday, April 20 from 6:30 – 11p.m., and/or Saturday, April 21 from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Join for up to 12 hours of wonderful, stress-free crop time. We’ll cook for you and offer plenty of fun ways for you to support youth & missions teams.

On Friday night, dinner will be ready when you arrive, and uninterrupted crop time. Dessert will be provided too and cropping will continue until 11 p.m. If you are staying for Saturday, leave your work set up and get right back to it on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, there’ll be ‘Make and Take’ stations (for a nominal fee), a silent auction (including retired Stampin’ Up!® products), and raffle baskets valued between $150 and $300. Bring something to share for the swap table, and take what will enhance your projects.

Sylvia Cuillo, from Photos Organized, will scan 100 photos (front and back) for a $7 donation to missions. Bring your photos and a thumb drive.

Local Artisans have donated their time and supplies to provide Make & Take Projects for you. Pay a nominal fee for each, which goes completely to youth & missions. The cost is $25 for Friday night, $35 for Saturday, or $50 for both, or with electricity, $30 for Friday night, $40 for Saturday, or $55 for both. Late registrations, late payments & walk-ins are welcome if space allows. Last year, our Spring Crop filled 6 weeks before the event!

Get your group together, and visit www.baylife.org/scrapbooking to register and reserve your space. Space is not reserved until paid in full.