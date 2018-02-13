Plant City Entertainment, located in historic downtown Plant City, has some exciting events scheduled for the month of February. Be sure to check out all of their upcoming events at www.pceshows.com.

First, on Wednesday, February 21, Plant City Entertainment will host Pitch Your Idea from 7 to 9 p.m. Anyone interested in producing or directing a show can pitch their idea for the show to be included in the upcoming Plant City Entertainment season.

All pitches are welcome. However, Plant City Entertainment is most interested in plays (non-musicals) such as comedies, dramas and classics. April Golombek with Plant City Entertainment said, “Pitch Night is for anyone in the community to bring their ideas for plays to be heard by our artistic team here at Plant City Entertainment.” Be prepared with written information on the script and budget. This must include estimated costs of the show.

A pitch form can be found on the website at www.pceshows.com. This requests information on your possible production team, show breakdown by gender, approximate cost of the show and more.

On Saturday, February 24, Plant City Entertainment will host An Evening with Divonicci at 8 p.m. General Admission tickets are available at the door only for $18. Divonicci is a contemporary/pop crossover vocal trio. They will perform their special orchestrated numbers from a variety of artists such as Elvis, Tom Jones, The Righteous Brothers, Josh Groban, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, ABBA and more.

Divonicci is backed by a string ensemble and keyboardist as well as professionally made backing tracks that have been specifically created for this production.

Plant City Entertainment began as Plant City Community Theatre in 1980. It was incorporated in 1994 and became Plant City Entertainment, Inc. They are dedicated to bringing high quality entertainment to the community and surrounding areas.

Plant City Entertainment is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City. For more information, please visit www.pceshows.com.