“It’s been a lifelong dream to be able to do what I love and meet thousand of new people every year and take my passion and make it into a business,” said Jason Blanchard, who, along with his father, Jeffrey “Doc” Blanchard, owns Summerfield Crossings Golf Course. “I like nothing better than to see a smile on people’s faces. That’s what I try to do every day — to make everybody happy that walks through the doors of the golf course.”

Designed by Ron Garl and built in 1987, Summerfield Crossings is a par 71 championship golf course designed to resemble a course out of Scotland. It has scenic rolling terrain, numerous pot bunkers and challenging undulating greens. The 15th hole is a challenging par three with an island green and crazy wind. The Blanchards have owned the course since 2003.

According to their website, Summerfield Crossings is an exciting challenge for both the novice and expert player. They offer a variety of tournament packages and group outings, available for groups of 8 to 144.

After you golf, you can visit Doc’s Grill, a full-service restaurant named for Doc Blanchard. The restaurant is open every day of the week except Mondays, times also vary. On Sundays, a breakfast buffet is offered from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The restaurant will host special events upon request.

Player’s Club Cards can be purchased for $99. With a card you receive $5 off of every round of golf and two free rounds of golf. The eight-day advanced Tee Times Card is valid until November 2018. The club now offers the chance to play a sport called foot golf, where players kick a soccer ball into a cup in as few shots as possible. Play is most similar to traditional golf where each player takes turns striking their own ball, open daily after 1p.m.

“We are not just a golf course. We are a place that you can come in, enjoy and have fun,” Blanchard said. “We try to look above and beyond just golf.”

For information, visit www.summerfieldgc.com.