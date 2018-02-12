Waterset by Newland Communities is pleased to add Park Square Homes to its extensive list of home builders. Established in Central Florida in 1984, the family-owned company makes its entrance into Tampa Bay with two upcoming models in the award-winning master-planned community.

Park Square Homes will offer a variety of floor plans, including one and two-story homes with the options of three to five bedrooms, two or two-and-a-half baths and two-car garages. Homes will be priced starting from the $229,990s. The anticipated Barcelona model features plenty of living space. The open kitchen connects to the dining and gathering rooms and serves as the focal point of the home. A first floor bedroom is ideal for guests or as a home office, while the second floor loft may be converted to a fifth bedroom, if desired. The expansive Master Suite includes a spacious walk-in closet.

“Park Square Homes is well-known in the Central Florida market,” said Pam Parisi, Vice President of Marketing for Newland Communities. “Not only has the company earned a reputation for developing quality homes, it also strives to make the home buying and home building experience as smooth as possible. We’re very excited to have Park Square Homes join our exceptional list of builders at Waterset.”

“We are proud to introduce Park Square Homes to the greater Tampa area and the Waterset community,” added Park Square Homes President and COO, Steve Parker. “Waterset presents a great opportunity to live in an exceptional master-planned community which offers the ideal blend of resort-style amenities, a great location and perfectly complements the lifestyle we embrace in our home designs.”

While its inaugural models are under construction, prospective homebuyers are invited to visit The Landing at Waterset to speak with a Park Square Home representative for more pre-sale information.

Models at Waterset are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 Noon to 6 p.m.

Waterset by Newland Communities is a master-planned community located in Apollo Beach. Waterset features a variety of amenities that include a community pool, fitness center, Fit Trail and Greenway. The Waterset information center is located in The Landing Club & Café and is open daily from 10 a.m.to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., along with more than 10 model homes priced from $200,000s to over $600,000. For information, call 235-0154 or visit www.watersetfl.com.