Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.



Support Charities At The Miss Charita-Bull Pageant

The National Honor Society of Bloomingdale Senior High School presents for Miss Charita-Bull Pageant on Thursday, March 1 at 7 p.m. in the Bloomingdale High auditorium. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door.

Proceeds will benefit the Bloomingdale High School Academic Foundation, Animal Coalition of Tampa, The Y and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Social Media Marketing Workshop

A free interactive Social Media Marketing Workshop will take place on Thursday, March 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It will teach you how to use social media channels like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to reach your target audience. Andy Morris, co-founder of digital marketing strategy and branding agency, Hook & Blade, will demonstrate automation tools to improve the posting process. Discover what your message should be and how often you should post on a variety of platforms. Attendees will learn how to build brand awareness and develop a social media strategy that will produce the best results.

Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

For information, contact Chrissy Toth, Business Reference Librarian at 273-3652.



Gardening Clinic On Vermi-Composting At Bloomingdale Library

On Wednesday, March 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., there will be a Master Gardener Clinic on Vermi-Composting given by Master Gardener Lisa Meredith at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

The clinic is free and you will learn about the process of breaking down organic matter into nutrient-rich compost through the use of worms.

This event is sponsored by the Hillsborough County Master Gardner Program of the Hillsborough County Extension, University of Florida, IFAS Extension.



Diabetes Prevention Program

A free diabetes prevention program will be held at Brandon Sports and Aquatics Center starting Wednesday, January 31 from 6-7 p.m. This one year program will be held for 16 consecutive weeks and then bi-weekly for two months and then monthly for the rest of the year. Throughout the program a trained Lifestyle Coach will give participants the help and support that they need to make and sustain lifestyle changes to prevent type 2 diabetes. This evidence-based program developed by the CDC can assist you to prevent or delay Type 2 Diabetes. Program topics include strategies for healthy eating, being active, dealing with day-to-day situations that may impact a healthy lifestyle, and more.

Goals of the program: Lose 5-7% of your starting body weight, and incorporate 150 minutes week of physical activity.

Can I participate? – To qualify for the program you must be: 18 years and older, overweight (BMI of 25 or higher) and; at high risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes or have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes by a healthcare provider.

Brandon Sports and Aquatics is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Registration is required. Please call 307-8015; ext: 7111.



Bloomingdale Second Annual Bulls Golf Classic

The Bloomingdale Bulls Football Boosters will hold its second Annual Golf Classic on Saturday, March 3 from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Registration and practice/putt is 11:30 a.m., Shotgun start at 1 p.m. and Awards Dinner at 6 p.m. Both lunch and dinner are included. Advanced registration is required.

The cost is $125 per player and $400 for a foursome.

The Classic will take place at Bloomingdale Golfers Club at 4113 Great Golfers Place in Valrico.

Advanced registration is required. For information, contact Cheri Pignataro at 506-1526 or cippigq65@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/events/1991066391217002.