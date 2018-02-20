Above photo: Celebrity Guests from the 2017 Charity Golf Classic.

Since its inception in 2003, the Brandon Foundation has served more than 550 families and distributed $2,000,000 in grants, goods and services to local charities and families in the community.

In 2006, the Brandon Foundation launched its Angel Program to assist families in the area that have suffered a catastrophic event or life-threatening illness. Liz Brewer, the Executive Director of the Brandon Foundation, announced that the nonprofit is rebranding and refocusing its mission.

Brewer said, “Because of the enormous impact of the Angel Program and to provide more clarity for our supporters and corporate business partners, the Brandon Foundation will now be called the Angel Foundation.”

The Angel Foundation will unveil its new look and vision at this year’s Charity Golf Classic. The annual golf fundraiser will be held on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at the River Hills Country Club in Valrico. Each year, the golf fundraiser features celebrity golfers, a live and silent auction and fantastic food and drinks donated by local restaurants and caterers.

Moving forward, all monies raised through the Angel Foundation will go directly into the hands of the families rather than to the local charities for distribution.

“We are very proud of the enormous impact we have made together in our community,” said Brewer, speaking about the partnership between the Brandon Foundation and local charities. She continued, “We are stronger as a community due to their accomplishments.”

Now rebranded as the Angel Foundation, Brewer hopes to enlist more local business owners as Angel Providers to donate their time, services or resources to families in crisis. Likewise, Brewer would love more volunteers to become Angel Team members who come alongside families in crisis to assist them with practical needs and match them with local Angel Providers.

“We encourage everyone to get involved as an Angel Team member, Angel provider, volunteer, sponsor or donor so we can help even more families in the years ahead,” noted Brewer.

Visit www.brandonfoundation.org or call 689-6889. To register or become a sponsor for the Charity Golf Classic, visit www.brandonfoundationgolfclassic.com. The River Hills Country Club is located at 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico.