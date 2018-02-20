Above Photo: Jose and Millie Carreno are the owners of a new residential assisted living facility in Brandon. It is currently accepting new residents.

Get A Healthy Gorgeous Smile At A & S Dental Group

Dr. Sara Cervantes has been practicing dentistry for 18 years, and has served the Brandon Community since 2004. She is bilingual, and it has allowed her to treat many patients from multiple backgrounds.

Dr. Cervantes is known for her cosmetic expertise and her take on new dental technology.

She offers compassionate, caring and quality care, and that has distinguished her from other dentists in the area.

A & S Dental Group is a Brandon based family dentist practice that treats patients of all ages. According to Dr. Cervantes, “We are committed to delivering the highest quality dental care and do so using state-of-the art dental equipment. We are a cosmetic dentist that offers services like checkups, teeth cleaning, crowns, veneers and more.”

Emergency dental services include bonding, root canals, crowns and bridges. Current Special Offer includes x-rays and exam for patients without insurance for just $59.

A & S Dental is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. It is located at 1532 Oakfield Dr. Ste. B in Brandon. Call 430-0962 for an appointment or more information.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Thursday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m.

This seminar is perfect for people in the age range of 58-67 years old.

At this seminar you will learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Call Angeloni Tax Advisory Group at 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.



Twin Creeks Assisted Living And Memory Care Now Accepting Residents

Twin Creeks has received final approvals to be open for residents. The staff has worked hard to prepare this beautiful community to pass the State of Florida’s regulatory requirements. These stringent yet necessary prerequisites are to ensure that it meets and proudly surpasses all qualifications to be an exceptional assisted living and memory care community.

It recently welcomed its first residents to Twin Creeks.

According to Executive Director Shane Potter, “We look forward to having them and hope that those of you who have wanted to check out our space to stop by or call us at 336-2128.”

Twin Creeks is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit www.twincreeksretire.com.

Suncoast Credit Union Will Offer Competitively Priced Sallie Mae Smart Option Student Loans

Suncoast Credit Union announced a new partnership with Sallie Mae®, the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company, to offer students and families a responsible way to pay for college. The Sallie Mae Smart Option Student Loan® is a competitively priced and flexible private student loan. Available for students attending eligible institutions, Sallie Mae’s Smart Option Student Loan® offers competitive fixed and variable interest rates with no origination fees or prepayment penalties. Fixed rates range from 5.74 to 11.85 percent APR, while variable rates range from 3.62 to 10.54 percent APR.

“We were founded by teachers and we remain committed to the goal of higher education without the higher price tags,” said Vicki Lovett, Suncoast Credit Union’s Chief Lending Officer. “The Sallie Mae® partnership allows us to help students pay for college expenses not covered by scholarships, grants or federal loans.”

For more information, visit suncoastcreditunion.com/studentloans.

NV Salon Is Hiring

NV Salon is currently hiring. If you are an outgoing, friendly individual with a background in beauty and a desire to work within a constantly evolving environment with room to learn and grow with the company, this just might be the place for you.They are currently searching for part-time and full-time hairstylist. NV Salon is located at 13107 US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Call 374-9224. Visit https://nvsalonspa301.com/.



New Community Based Assisted Living Accepting Residents

Brisas del Caribe ALF a brand new Community based Assisted Living located in a quiet residential neighborhood, is family-owned and operated by Brandon residents Jose and Millie Carreno. It provides comfortable retirement living to elderly individuals in a worry-free way of life.

Brisas del Caribe ALF is a clean, six-bed modern facility that keeps residents cozy and comfortable. Three daily warm meals are offered, as well as housekeeping and laundry service daily. Some amenities include: scheduled activities, weekly, in-home doctor visits, safe environment with smoke and heat detectors, private and semi-private rooms, competitive monthly rates, 24 hours of qualified caring staff and free wireless internet.

Brisas del Caribe ALF is located at 2203 Shermont Pl. in Brandon and offers tours from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call Millie at 454-5891.

Living Healthy Program Offered At The Bridges

Developed at Stanford University, the ‘Chronic Disease Self-Management Program,’ will be offered at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in partnership with Senior Connection Center, Inc. This free six-week course will build participants’ confidence in their ability to manage their health and maintain active and fulfilling lives. Participants with chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, bronchitis, emphysema, asthma and epilepsy will learn to manage symptoms, work with their healthcare team, exercise safely and easily, solve problems and relax. Those who have completed this program spent fewer days in the hospital and demonstrated significant improvements in exercise, health distress, fatigue, self-reported general health and more. Classes will be held every Tuesday from March 6 to April 10 from 1-3:30 p.m. in the Clubhouse at The Bridges. Class size is limited. Please call Janet at 413-8900 to register.