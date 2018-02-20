Tampa’s recently restored majestic movie palace, the Tampa Theatre, is proud to announce the return of one of its most glamorous events, Hollywood Awards Night, on Sunday, March 4.

Celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night of the year with a Red Carpet Reception and VIP worthy watch party for the live telecast of the 90th annual Academy Awards on the big screen.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said, “Both the Academy Awards and Tampa Theatre have something in common: to celebrate the magic of motion pictures. We have been throwing the city’s biggest OSCARS watch party for 19 years, and it has become one of our favorite fundraisers for Tampa’s non-profit movie palace.”

The Hollywood Awards Night Red Carpet Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. on Franklin St. under the historic marquee. Guests first get to experience a limo ride around the block courtesy of Skyline Limousines. Superstar guests will walk the red carpet past adoring fans and paparazzi, rub shoulders with costumed characters representing Hollywood’s biggest bigwigs, pose for a picture with a living award “statue,” and chat with “Roan Jivers” about what they are wearing.

Inside the Tampa Theatre, there will be games, prizes, free popcorn and soda, hair and makeup touch-ups with professional stylists, the Oscar Red Carpet Live pre-show on the big screen, and a cash bar. ABC’s live coverage of the Academy Awards begins at 8 p.m., and guests who stay until the Best Picture is announced at the end of the telecast will enjoy donuts and coffee in the lobby.

New this year, the Tampa Theatre will build out the stage over the seats to turn it into an exclusive party deck. This year you can choose from three experience levels. The first is $20 Balcony Ticket. You get all of the Red Carpet Reception activities and admission to watch the Academy Awards from the balcony and free popcorn and soda.

The $50 Mezzanine Ticket gets you all that plus a reserved seat in the Mezzanine Level, two complimentary drink tickets for beer and wine and VIP drink service to your seat.

The $125 Party Deck Ticket gets you all that plus a buffet dinner, beer, wine and signature cocktails and casual lounge seating.

If you are interested in reserved seating for parties of six or more, please contact Maggie Webber at maggie@tampatheatre.org. Tickets are on sale at the historic Tampa Theatre Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa or online at www.tampatheatre.org.