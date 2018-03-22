For the past several decades, the Tampa Bay Jewish Film Festival has been featured at the Annual Suncoast Federal Credit Union Gasaparilla International Film Festival.

This year, the Tampa JCCS & Federation and the Jewish Federation of Pinellas and Pasco Counties have partnered to bring the broader community together as a showcase for the feature films and documentaries from around the world on themes of Jewish culture and identity.

In addition, this year’s festival will feature community events paired with many of the films to create an enhanced experience, inspire dialog and provide meaningful moments of community engagement.

“The evolved film festival is now showcasing over 20 films across the Bay,” explained Sara Scher, film festival committee co-chair. “This year’s powerhouse line up is the most eclectic that we have seen in years,” said co-chair Stewart Donnell.

The 22nd Annual Tampa Bay Jewish Film Festival begins with Opening Night on Wednesday, March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa. The film festival opens with a screening of Bye Bye Germany, an award-winning film that screened across the U.S. and internationally in over 50 film festivals.

The films will be shown at various venues across Tampa Bay including the Bryan Glazer Family JCC Theatre, AMC Classic Centro Ybor in Tampa, Villagio Cinemas of Carrollwood, AMC Classic Palm Harbor and AMC Sundial in St. Petersburg. The film festival runs through Sunday, March 25.

Film lovers can see a variety of films. On Thursday, March 22 you can choose to see Heather Booth: Changing the World; Longing; Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me; The Last Suit; Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story; and And Then She Arrived. On Friday, March 23 you can see The Cakemaker and Budapest Noir. On Saturday, March 24 you can see The Testament; In Between; and An Israeli Love Story. On Sunday, March 25 come out and see Scandal in Ivansk; Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas; Itzhak; Heading Home: The Tale of Team Israel; and The People vs. Fritz Bauer.

The films are expected to sell out, so film attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase film tickets by visiting www.tbjff.org. For more information and to become sponsor of the Tampa Bay Jewish Film Festival, please call 769-4725.