The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin offers some of the best music and comedy experiences in the South Shore at their Firehouse Pub. They have a great lineup for March and April. Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “The Firehouse Cultural Center is proud to bring the best in music and comedy to the South Shore.”

On Friday, March 16 come out and listen to Chuck Brodsky, a modern-day bard. Brodsky uses his acoustic guitar and voice to tell stories of oddball and underdog characters.

On Saturday, March 17, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with some great Irish tunes by Mike Donahue and Third Man Out. The four members of this band are all passionate about Irish music.

Next, on Saturday, March 24 come see Stacey Knights and Chuck Weirich perform at the Firehouse Pub. Knights’ single Morning Monk earned first place in the March Jazz Competition sponsored by American Idol Underground. Weirich has been playing the trumpet for 45 years.

The Firehouse Pub will offer a special Sunday afternoon performance with Alexis Cole on Sunday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m. Cole is a respected Jazz vocalist from New York. This is a performance you will not want to miss.

The Firehouse Pub will host its monthly Comedy Night on Saturday, April 6. The comic lineup has not yet been set but rest assured, Comedy Coordinator, Michael Murillo will find a great act. Vahue said, “Michael works in comedy and brings the funniest, well-known and emerging comedians to the South Shore.”

Come back on Saturday, April 7 and experience the Rumba Brothers. They play a mixture of Italian, Mariachi, Caribbean Latin and Flamenco music. This is an act you will not want to miss.

On Saturday, April 21, you can listen to Gypsy Star Band. They artfully fuse original indie folk rock with rhythms from around the world to create their own unique sound.

All shows, except the special Sunday performance, begin at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets for the musical performances are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $23 for members and $28 for non-members. Advance tickets for the comedy shows are $15 for members and $18 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.