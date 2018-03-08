Each year, the tax deadline seems to sneak-up on many of us. Don’t find yourself scrambling on Tuesday, April 17 to start your taxes. Teresa Turner, owner of Tax Happens, LLC. knows too well how stressful this time of year is for many people.

“Helping our customers relieve the stress of tax season the most important thing to us,” said Turner. “We are passionate about the success of our clients.”

Tax Happens is located in Riverview and is a unique boutique style CPA firm providing small businesses and individuals with personalized, hands-on tax and accounting services.

Turner knows the importance of understanding the ever-changing tax laws. When the federal budget bill passed Friday, February 9, Congress revived dozens of expired tax breaks retroactively for 2017. Taxpayers will be affected by the tax laws that Congress passed at the end of last year, as well as many other tax changes. For most taxpayers, it can be overwhelming and confusing.

The convenience provided through a small, family-owned accounting firm allows for personal service to customers virtually throughout the United States and military clients stationed all over the world utilizing e-mail, Drop Box, Face Time, Skype and telephone.

Utilizing more than 15 years of public accounting experience, Turner started Tax Happens in 2013 and has been operating at the Riverview office for almost four years. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., Turner relocated to Hillsborough County in 2004. Turner previously worked with a large regional CPA firm in downtown Tampa, served with a Big Four Public Accounting firm and a mid-size, regional New York City firm. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Hofstra University and a Masters of Science in Taxation from St. John’s University.

Turner not only helps her customers manage the ever-changing and confusing tax climate, but she is also invested personally in her community and is an integral part of several non-profit organizations such as Riverview Our Town.

So, as Tuesday, April 17 looms for many hard-working Americans, Turners best advice is, “Stay informed because next year will be a whole new ball game.”

Tax Happens is located at 10018 Park Place Ave. in Riverview. For more information, call 304-5569 or visit www.taxhappens.com.