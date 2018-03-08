A lot has changed in the Riverview area since 1966, but one thing has remained constant; the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s (GRCC) dedication to its members and community.

The GRCC which operates on the core values of leadership, fun, teamwork, diversity and integrity to promote the economic, civic, commercial, industrial and educational interests of the greater Riverview area, now boasts 669 members from small, family-owned business to large corporations.

“We serve to create a family environment that ensures the success of our community, our business and our members,” said Executive Director Tanya Doran.

The area’s growth has not stopped the chamber from embracing its members and community.

“As Riverview develops, our membership continues to grow,” said Doran. “Since Riverview is unincorporated Hillsborough County, it is important for us to have a strong voice and work together to maintain the natural characteristic of our town. Building a sense of belonging and creative an environment for success is our mission.”

Although new businesses are regularly opening their doors in the area and the chamber embraces them with ribbon cuttings and grand opening celebrations, the group also celebrates its long-standing members.

“We are proud to say we have several long time members including local attorney William P. Schwarz, Esq. who joined in 1992,” said Doran, who added that Ken Hope Air Conditioning & Heating, K2 Engineering, Resurrection Catholic Church and Summerfield Crossing Golf Club joined in 1994.

Members represent small businesses, corporations with several hundred employees, charitable organizations and are even elected officials and those running for office.

“Regardless of the size of the business, folks want to know what is going on in their community; to stay informed and connected,” said Doran. “The GRCC is a reliable source and connects folks in our area.”

Members also receive other less obvious services through their connection with the Chamber, including an on-line presence for businesses that would not usually prioritize that.

Michelle Mosher, agent and owner of SouthShore Insurance Professionals said, “The chamber is an active voice for those who don’t necessarily have one.” She also noted that the chamber helps the community by spearheading the welcoming of new businesses and leaders.

From weekly networking groups and monthly luncheons, to the annual Honorary Mayor’s Race and Golf Tournaments that raise funds for local non-profits, the GRCC offers a wide variety of member and community supported annual events.

“I enjoy being part of the Chamber because they really care about the success of their members with the training and community events that support our businesses,” said Pearl Chiarenza of Bodyworks Heath and Wellness. “Each of the events allows for our businesses to support the community as well as the Chamber.”

One of the most popular events organized by the GRCC is Trick or Treat Street. For this event, the Chamber works with Riverview High School, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Department to offer a safe environment for local children to enjoy the tradition of trick or treating. Last year, approximately 3,000 children attended the free event where they were given candy and small toys, ate food and won prizes.

“The GRCC is successful because of the dedicated and passionate people of this community,” said Doran. “We provide education and resources to help our members become successful and offer exposure to the local community. We care.”

The Chamber is located at 10021 Water Works Lane, off Gibsonton Dr. east of I-75 in Riverview, and can be reached at 234-5944. For more information, visit www.riverviewchamber.com. or email info@riverviewchamber.com.