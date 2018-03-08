Above Photo: Photo courtesy of Kevin King of Majestic Photography, LLC

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Heavenly Hershey’s Ice Cream, Inc.

Heavenly Hershey’s Ice Cream has been in Brandon for three years. Hershey’s Ice Cream brand has been using fresh, wholesome ingredients to make their products since 1894. They are new to the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) and that is reason to celebrate. In January, GRCC members and their families were on hand to conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Heavenly Hershey’s Ice Cream to the family.

While attendees listened to owners Phil and Elaine Vinson tell family stories and the history of their entrepreneurial spirit, the smell of fresh baked cookies and brownies filled the air. The Vinsons along with three of their four home-schooled daughters run this family establishment with pride and a high regard for quality. At this 50+ flavor shop you have unlimited options such as gluten-free, lactose-free, sugar-free and vegan including Italian Ice, Frozen Yogurt and sherbets. It also features homemade waffle cones, bombshell fudge brownies, giant cookies and vintage candy brands for you to consider. You can also pick up your favorite coffee or frozen drink concoction there.

It is open seven days a week at 2494 W. Brandon Blvd. (Regency Square next to AMC Movie Theater). Visit on Facebook at Heavenly Hershey’s Ice Cream or call at 409-3853.

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates KB Home’s Northgate Community

KB Home is now selling at its Northgate Community in Gibsonton. On Thursday, January 18, GRCC members, KB Home reps and local realtors were on hand to conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new homes.

Northgate is a lovely, gated community that is a short drive from local Hillsborough County parks. Homeowners can choose from one- and two-story homes and a variety of floor plans, from three to five bedrooms starting in the upper $100,000s. KB Home is dedicated to creating homes that are spacious, beautiful and innovative.

Visit this community and find out why KB Home communities are built for the way you live. The Northgate Community is located in the NW corner of Symmes Rd. and North St. Set your GPS to 7224 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton and follow the signs to the model home office. Visit www.kbhome.com/new-homes-tampa/northgate#floorplans or call 512-8703.

Mainstream Boutique Opening Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting

Mainstream Boutique is now open in Winthrop Town Centre. In January, GRCC members, Mainstream Boutique staff and family members were on hand to conduct a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate this delightful new store.

Mainstream Boutique is a retail fashion and accessories franchise concept that is in 22 states nationwide. Riverview owner, Jeanmarie Milla opened the boutique on December 21 and is thrilled to be part of the community. The store is a neighborhood boutique designed with the customer in mind. The Mainstream Riverview family looks forward to telling you more about their unique, fun, and exciting apparel.

Please stop in for a visit soon and check out some of the great merchandise. Mainstream Boutique – Riverview is located in the front of Winthrop Town Centre at 11232 Sullivan Street, #8A, Riverview. You can also check them out at mainstreamboutique.com or give them a call at 643-0090.

The Law Office of Kim Seace Celebrates New Office With Chamber

GRCC members were invited to celebrate with brand new member, The Law Office of Kim Seace. Several Chamber members along with family and neighbors showed up for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Guests enjoyed networking together while enjoying delicious food and taking in the atmosphere of Kim’s stylish office located within Winthrop Town Centre. The guests were also able to take a look into the studio of New Light Photography which happens to belong to Jacob Seace, Kim’s son.

Seace has over 25 years of experience exclusively in Criminal Law, making her more than ready to handle your criminal defense legal needs. Whether you need assistance with DUI Defense, Sealing and Expungement, Traffic Tickets or Marchman Acts The Law Office of Kim Seace believes that experience matters.

Call 301-8823 or visit www.seacelaw.com for more information.