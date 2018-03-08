Life as a parent to young children can be intimidating full of questions. But Riverview resident Julissa Diaz and her new website Hulafrog Riverview-Ruskin is here to help.

As Hulafrog Riverview-Ruskin’s Managing Editor Diaz, who is mother to a 20-month-old son, is responsible for updating the Website with local activities and information for families with children of all ages.

“All of our family is out of state in Arizona, so when my husband and I decided I would stay home with my son when he was a baby, I started looking for groups and events we could enjoy together to get the baby out of the house as much as I could,” said Diaz. “In researching what options we had, I came across a Hulafrog site in another community and subscribed to their awesome newsletter which featured local happenings for children and families.”

From there, Diaz noticed an ad looking for someone to manage a new website in the Riverview area and after an extensive training program the local Hulafrog site was born in January.

“Hulafrog is hyper-local,” said Diaz. “While we know that there are always amazing events and activities around the Tampa Bay Area, we like for our content to be right from our own back yard and the communities we live in.”

The website has a calendar feature making it easy for parents to sign on and see what events are taking place on certain days. There are also tabs containing information for classes and camps, birthdays, schools and childcare and places to go.

Hulafrog offers a free newsletter and a subscription is not necessary to use the website and search for daily events. The website also offers a free directory for local businesses in the community who would like to promote their own activities.

“Local businesses can log in and modify their personal profiles and add family-friendly events to our calendar as many times as they would like” said Diaz.

“We are very excited to bring this resource to our community,” said Diaz. “If I could help a local mommy or daddy get in contact with a group of people that can provide resources or friendship, play-dates or just a little companionship and be able to create their own village of support like I found with Hulafrog, then this would make it worth it.”

Visit www.hulafrog.com/riverview-ruskin to learn more about the website. Diaz can be reached at (800) 670-4020, extension 722 or by emailing julissa.diaz@hulafrog.com.