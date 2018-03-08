Brandon Sports and Aquatics Center (BSAC) is hosting its Annual Casino Night on Friday, March 23 from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Regent located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

BSAC’s signature event, Casino Royale 2018, is an incredible opportunity to give back to the Brandon community while enjoying table games, a silent auction, open bar and 50/50 raffle. The cost to attend is $60. This gets you all you can eat and drink plus chips to play with at the wonderful table games. The games include craps, roulette, blackjack and more. You can even buy additional chips.

This is a 21 and older event. BSAC will offer free childcare at The Regent for children ages three to 14.

BSAC’s Casino Night raises funds that help support their scholarship program which allows lower income families to have access to all of the quality services that BSAC offers. This includes after school care, athletic training and special needs education.

Last year, over 400 area residents attended Casino Night and helped to raise money for BSAC’s programs. As this is the 10th year anniversary of this fabulous event, it is hoped that the event will raise over $60,000 for scholarship funds.

BSAC is a non-profit organization that impacts the lives of area residents on a daily basis. BSAC provides parents with a safe, enriching and educational experience for their children. Over 10,000 swimming lessons are provided at BSAC each year. This helps fulfill BSAC’s mission of youth drowning prevention.

Carli Walko, BSAC Director of Marketing said, “We have a little something for everyone here at BSAC. We offer many options for sports for children to grow in and learn. We offer a safe environment for children to come after school.” Waldo added, “We are also a great place to host your next party, team building event, church party or picnic.”

BSAC is located at 405 Beverly Rd. in Brandon. To get tickets for BSAC’s Casino Night or to become a sponsor, please visit www.mybsac.org.