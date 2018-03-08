Egg Hunt Volunteers Needed

The Rivercrest annual Easter egg hunt will take place on March 31 from 2-4 pm. and volunteers are needed to make the event a success.Helpers will be given duties such as greeting families at the door, corralling the children and helping hold the line for the big hunt. For more information, call 672-3804.

Rivercrest CDD Official Facebook Group

Residents of Rivercrest now have a new way to keep up with community news. The Community Development District (C.D.D.) recently developed an official Facebook group in an effort to ease communication and reach a wider audience. Officials state that it is important to understand that the group is meant as a way to disseminate information, not an open forum for discussion.

Search Rivercrest Community Development District on Facebook to request access to the group. For more information, call 672-3804.

Rules and Regulations Updated

Rivercrest C.D.D. recently made some minor adjustments to the community’s rules and regulations. They are available to review and download at www.rivercrestcdd.org. Rivercrest is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview.