Above Photo: Pictured l-r: Johan VonAncken, Eisenhower Middle School principal, Lynda McMorrow, marketing manager for Waterset; Community mascot Manny the Manatee; Catherine Ferguson, Doby Elementary School principal; Keven Loveland, race director; Christina Conti, FishHawk Road Runners; Maria Gsell, East Bay High School principal.

The Second Annual Turkey Trot at Waterset by Newland Communities raised nearly $20,000 for three SouthShore public schools and a local running club. Waterset representatives handed out the donations at a recent lunch at The Landing, the community’s café.

Waterset is owned in a joint venture partnership between NORTH AMERICA SEKISUI HOUSE,

Lynda McMorrow, marketing manager at Waterset presented checks for $6,329 each to Maria Gsell, principal of East Bay High School, Johan VonAncken, principal of Eisenhower Middle School and Cathy Ferguson, principal of Doby Elementary School. Race director Keven Loveland and Christina Conti, both of the FishHawk Road Runners, also accepted a $1,000 donation for the running club’s assistance with the event which will go towards the club’s annual scholarship fund.

“Waterset and Newland Communities are dedicated to supporting our schools,” said Lynda McMorrow, marketing manager for Waterset. “The Turkey Trot is just another example of that commitment and it’s a way for our entire community to come together to make an impact that will benefit students directly.”

Each school may use the funds as they see fit. For instance, Eisenhower Middle School will use their donation to install security cameras on campus and further beautify the campus.

In addition to funds raised through the Turkey Trot, Waterset donates several iPads each quarter to deserving students at Eisenhower Middle and East Bay High School students, and sponsors other events throughout the year.

Waterset by Newland Communities is a master-planned community located in Apollo Beach featuring a variety of amenities that include a community pool, fitness center, Fit Trail and Greenway.

LLC (NASH), the U.S. business unit and full subsidiary of SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD., Japan’s largest homebuilder and leading diversified developer, and Newland Real Estate Group, LLC, whose development business, Newland Communities, is the master developer of the community. Newland is well known in Tampa due to its successful FishHawk Ranch, Waterset, MiraBay and Westchase communities. Waterset is one of more than 30 communities the NASH-Newland partnership owns together in 11 states across the United States.

The Waterset information center is located in The Landing Club & Café and is open daily from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., along with more than 10 model homes priced from $200,000s to over $600,000. For info, call 235-0154 or visit www.watersetfl.com.