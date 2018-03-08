Call them 100-day dogs. Or centenarians. Or loveable and adoptable.

No matter the label, the dogs that have been at Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center for more than 100 days need a helping hand – and a permanent home.

On average, most dogs stay at the Pet Resource Center for only a couple weeks before being adopted. Sometimes, though, the weeks stretch into months. The shelter currently has roughly 15 dogs that have been at the shelter 100 days or more. The longest has been at the shelter 147 days.

The Pet Resource Center provides housing, food, and top-quality medical care for all of its dogs and cats, but extended stays in a shelter are not good for pets. Dogs can develop symptoms of kennel stress, including lack of appetite, excessive pacing or jumping, or chewing on their cage or themselves.

The best antidote for kennel stress is adoption. The Pet Resource Center is appealing to the community to provide loving homes for these dogs that, through no fault of their own, have become long-term residents at the shelter. All the dogs have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. To celebrate these long-term guests and help find them new homes, the adoption fee is just 100 cents.

The PRC is the only open admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts all dogs and cats regardless of size, age, breed, or medical condition. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Information about the dogs and cats available for adoption also can be found online at http://hcflgov.net/en/residents/animals-and-pets/pet-adoption/adopt-a-dog-or-cat.