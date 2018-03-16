Each year, the Community Roundtable hosts its Annual Community Affairs Dinner. This year’s dinner was held on Wednesday, February 21 at Center Place in Brandon.

The dinner is an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate the accomplishments of the past, look to the future, award a scholarship and recognize outstanding citizens and non-profit organizations.

This year’s theme was Vision. The keynote speakers were Hillsborough County Commissioner, Stacy White and John Dingfelder. White and Dingfelder, along with Community Roundtable President, Janine Nickerson, spoke about plans to preserve Brandon’s history. Specifically, the three laid out a vision of preserving Julia Mosely’s property (located along Hwy. 60 between Haverty’s and Portillo’s) in Brandon. The property has been in the family’s possession since they settled there in the 1880’s.

Currently, there are plans to preserve this historic landmark. Ultimately, the site may be transformed into a history center. The community will be informed of the progress of this plan.

This year’s Community Roundtable Scholarship was awarded to Shaun Fidler, a senior at Bloomingdale High School. Fidler has a weighted GPA of 5.72 and plans to attend the University of Central Florida. Fidler has over 300 volunteer hours and is passionate about giving back to the community.

Fidler said, “Volunteering is about more than just a graduation requirement. I am extremely honored to have been selected.”

The Non-Profit of the Year Award was given to Seeds of Hope, an all-volunteer non-profit. Seeds of Hope provides food assistance to local people in need and meaningful community service hours for students. Seeds of Hope runs a mobile food pantry, Backpack of Hope food program (for elementary school children in need of food over the weekend) and a weekly food bank.

The Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award was presented to John Noriega of Bill’s Prescription Center in Brandon. Noriega has always equated his job with service to the community. He often provides private assistance to his customers without them ever knowing what had been done for them. Walt Raysick, last year’s recipient said of Noriega, “True volunteers do not want the spotlight. Respect, yes, but not the recognition. That certainly describes this year’s recipient.”

Noriega said, “We would not be here without the community. Your problems go away when you help others.”

For more information on The Community Roundtable, please visit www.thecommunityroundtable.org or call 661-4350.