On Tuesday, February 27, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA held its Regions Community Impact Dinner at the TPepin Hospitality Centre in Tampa. At this year’s event, Jeff and Penny Vinik were honored for their dedication and positive impact on residents of the Tampa Bay area. Volunteers from each of the YMCA branches were honored as well.

From the Campo Family YMCA, the Volunteer of the Year is Cindy Moran, the Chair of the YMCA Advisory Board. Moran works on three standing committees and is a key member of the Development Committee. Under her leadership, over $200,000 was raised. “Cindy gives unstintingly of her time and talent to our Campo Family YMCA. Her hours are not logged, but she certainly volunteers hundreds of hours each year,” said Dwight Kerr, District Development Director.

The Volunteer of the Year from the North Brandon YMCA is Lori Egan, a member of the Y’s Advisory Board. Egan volunteers at many events. This year she is co-chair of the Annual Giving Community Campaign. “Lori is always ready to help with a cheerful attitude and a smile,” said Kerr.

Dan Madine is the Volunteer of the Year from the Spurino Family YMCA on Big Bend Road. He is a volunteer basketball coach. He is also a member of the Advisory Board and has been working with the board for five years. “Dan has spent hundreds of hours helping local children with their basketball skills and has been a positive role model for these children as they learn basketball skills as well as team work and sportsmanship,” said Kerr.

The youngest Volunteer of the Year from our area is Lexi Girard from YMCA Camp Cristina. Girard is president of the Teen Leaders Club. “At only 15 years old, Lexi has done a remarkable job of leading the group of teens to volunteer not just at Camp Cristina, but other events such as passing out water at the Gasparilla Race or helping in the food pantry at Metropolitan Ministries,” said Mark Battig, Executive Director of YMCA Camp Cristina.

For more information on the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA, please visit www.tampaymca.org.