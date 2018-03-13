Above Photo: A ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber was held to celebrate the opening of Florida Medical Hearing Centers.

New Brandon Office For Dean Burnetti Law

Dean Burnetti Law recently opened its new Brandon office, located at 413 Lithia Pinecrest Dr. in Brandon. The Christian law firm’s main office is located in Lakeland and was founded in 2015. The founding attorney and the firm’s namesake, Burnetti, attended seminary before graduating from Oral Roberts School of Law in 1986.

Dean Burnetti Law is a Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, and Social Security Disability law firm. With more than 30 years’ experience, Burnetti is one of only four attorneys in the State of Florida who is double Board Certified by the Florida Bar in the areas of Worker’s Compensation and Civil Trial Law.

The firm consists of two other attorneys, Tim Coleman and Scott Graul. Graul works primarily out of the new Brandon office. The firm’s practice concentrates on the areas of personal injury, auto accidents, premises liability, nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, workers’ compensation, sexual battery, and Social Security Disability law.

The ribbon cutting Ceremony was attended by Brandon’s Honorary Mayor Sue Burkett, who is also the Principal of Bloomingdale High School. In addition to Burkett, several local area doctors and lawyers came to welcome the new firm.

When asked what compelled him to open an office in Brandon, Burnetti said, “With so much recent growth in this area, I wanted a Christian Law Firm to be available to serve the people of Hillsborough County.”

For more information, please contact 863-BURNETTILAW or 813-BURNETTILAW, or visit www.BurnettiLaw.com.

OfferPad Offers Real Estate Simplicity And Ease To Consumer

OfferPad is revolutionizing the real estate industry and providing a solution to residents in Tampa. The process offers simplicity and ease. Consumers visit the company’s website (OfferPad.com), enter information about their home and within 24 hours receive an offer.

The company, launched in 2015 and is currently in eight markets – the cities they know best. OfferPad has seen an increase with Tampa residents desiring a more seamless and convenient option, giving them back the control of the real estate process. The company empowers the consumer with choice, convenience and certainty, and eliminates the stress and unpredictability associated with the traditional real estate process.

OfferPad has additional perks, such as the homeowner selecting the closing date, a free move within 50 miles, and Instant Access – a way for homebuyers to access and tour a home at their convenience without an agent.

Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars. A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, March 27 and Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m.

This seminar is perfect for people in the age range of 58-67 years old.

At this seminar you will learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

Call Angeloni Tax Advisory Group at 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Flow Fitness Will Celebrate Turning One Year

One year ago Flow Fitness opened its doors and wants to celebrate with you. On Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., its friends at PDQ will be on site cooking fresh yummies along with other planned things for you and your young ones, including a bounce house, slime making station, face paiting, video game center, Mary Kay, Juice Plus, 1 Rock Nails, Ruffles and Roses, Housel Dance, Thrive, Pruvit and more.

Grab a ticket in the lobby for prize drawings every 30 minutes. Each winner will receive an amazing prize from one of the vendors and one person will win a free month at the studio.

Bring a friend and earn an extra ticket for the drawings.

Flow Fitness is located at 11331 US Hwy. 301 S, Ste 101 in Riverview. Call 374-3019 or visit www.flowfitnessboutique.com.

Ten Year Celebration At What’s In Consignment

What’s in Consignment, located at 3220 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 102 in Valrico, will be celebrating 10 years of business on Tuesday, March 20 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Join in for refreshments, raffles and discounts.

LifeLink® Foundation Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Foundation, a non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery of organs and tissue for transplantation therapy, is pleased to announce the promotion of Stephanie Hernandez to Chief Financial Officer. Hernandez joined LifeLink Foundation more than 11 years ago, and previously served as Controller. She holds a Masters of Accountancy Degree from University of South Florida and is a Certified Public Accountant.

LifeLink Foundation is an independent, non-profit community service organization dedicated to the recovery and transplantation of organs and tissues. LifeLink consists of three organ recovery organizations, a tissue bank and a transplantation immunology laboratory, and employs more than 500 staff members in west central Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico.

Visit www.LifeLinkFoundation.org for more information.

Full Service Salon; Styles By Marsha

Styles by Marsha is a full service salon for the whole family, and is located at 3448 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. at Salons by JC (next to SteinMart).

Marsha has been in the Valrico/Brandon area since 1980. She brings 37+ years of experience as a master stylist. Specializing in precision haircuts and color, she also enjoys special event styling and perms.

She has completed specialized training with Redken’s Master & Specialist programs, L’Oreal Professionnel and Matrix to name a few.

“I am focused on designing styles that fit my client lifestyle. Hair is an expression of a individuals personality and reflect not only their outward beauty but also their inward beauty.”

Great hair happens by appointment. Call 520-8910. Hours are Wednesday from 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Thursday 9

Valrico Social Security Office Moves To New Location

The Valrico Social Security Office will be moving to a new location at 2027 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Persons with questions about Social Security can visit the Valrico office Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

Most Social Security business does not require a visit to an office. Services can be handled through Social Security’s toll free telephone (at 1-800-772-1213 or TTY-1-800-325-0778 or establish an account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Current Social Security beneficiaries can manage their account; change an address, adjust direct deposit, obtain a benefit verification letter, request a replacement Medicare card or replacement SSA-1099. Account holders still in the workforce can verify their earnings, and obtain estimates of future benefits on the website.

The Bank of Tampa Appoints Nick Thurston as Market Director, Plant City

The Bank of Tampa announced the appointment of Nick Thurston as senior vice president, market director, for the Plant City market.

“I am thrilled to welcome Nick to The Bank of Tampa to lead our presence even further into eastern Hillsborough,” said Corey Neil, market president, Hillsborough County at The Bank of Tampa.

“Bringing Nick aboard is a strategic move to expand our footprint into eastern Hillsborough County.

We realize the importance of being part of the fabric of that specific community, and over the years, Nick has established himself as that banker.”

Thurston brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining The Bank of Tampa, Thurston served as regional president for Eastern Hillsborough and Pasco counties at Sunshine Bank (CenterState).

Thurston is involved in community organizations throughout Hillsborough County. He serves as the vice chair of the Plant City YMCA board of directors, and treasurer of the Historic Plant City Main Street board of directors. He also serves on the board for Brandon Regional Hospital. Thurston holds a Bachelor of Science in business management from Northwood University.

YMCA Tampa vs. Jacksonville in Tie-Breaker Showdown

It’s time for a tie-breaker, Tampa Bay. Having both previously won the Treadmill Tuesday title, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and YMCA of Florida’s First Coast are going head-to-head in the 2018 Treadmill Tuesday Tie-Breaker – a competition between the Tampa Bay and Northeast Florida communities for the greatest distance traveled on a treadmill.

This free friendly competition takes place Tuesday, March 27 from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and is open to YMCA members and nonmembers across the entire Tampa Bay and Northeast Florida areas, encouraging physical activity and healthy living among community members.

All Tampa Bay area community members are invited to participate in Treadmill Tuesday by completing a 30-minute treadmill workout at any Tampa YMCA location or by posting on social media.

At Tampa Y facilities, staff will record the distance each participant walks, jogs or runs on a treadmill for 30 minutes. To join from home or other locations via Twitter or Facebook, participants should post a post-workout photo of the treadmill dashboard displaying the total distance. Social media participants should use #TreadmillTuesday tagging @TampaYMCA.

This is the third consecutive year the Tampa YMCA will rally the community for Treadmill Tuesday.

Last year, a total of 1,630 Tampa Bay residents completed 3,358 miles during the 12-hour event, surpassing the First Coast by about 21 miles. The year prior, Tampa lost to Jacksonville by 176 miles.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination will hold a pet vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 7 from 2-3 p.m. Kim’s Natural Foods is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico, just north of Bloomingdale Rd. Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Florida Medical Hearing Centers

The Florida Medical Hearing Centers recently opened at 3435 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in the Publix plaza. A ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk chamber.

Free hearing evaluations are available along with computerized adjustments of hearing aids, computer analysis of hearing aid, three-day trial risk-free.

Friendly, no pressure, professional hearing center providing a full range of hearing products and services. Repair and maintenance are provided on most hearing aid brands, and offer a 30-day risk-free trial on its products.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 775-2631 or visit www.floridamedicalhearing.com.