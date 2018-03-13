Riverview resident Rose Conte loves participating in mission trips and serving people in other countries. She also loves working in the kitchen.

Since mission trips are not cheap, Conte combined her two passions to form Tasty Berries, a service selling, large, fresh, decorated Ghiradelli chocolate-dipped strawberries. Proceeds from the berry sales help fund mission trips for herself, her daughter Tori and her son Christian.

The family caught the mission bug in 2013, when her son was trying to earn enough money to go on a mission trip to Brazil with his church. That same year they decided to start selling chocolate-covered strawberries to help pay for the trip. It was so successful that they have continued to offset the cost of the trips with money earned from the berry sales.

Christian has been on four mission trips. Rose and her daughter have been on two trips to Brazil and one to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma.

The Puerto Rico mission trip stands out in her memory as particularly impactful.

“There was a lot of love that was poured out from our local community,” she said. “Once I announced I was going over and taking supplies, people that I didn’t even know were showing up and donating food, health supplies and money for the people of Puerto Rico.”

In Puerto Rico, residents were grateful for the much-needed supplies. They brought a satellite phone so residents could make a call to worried relatives.

“It was such a humbling experience,” she said. “I’m so thankful that I was able to go and be His hands and feet and represent our community.”

“If I can impact someone’s life it brings me great joy,” said Rose. “Transformation or life begins at the edge of your comfort zone and going on these trips proves that God provides the opportunity but it’s up to us to take them.

One dozen chocolate-covered strawberries start at $25. Customization of orders is possible; berries can be wrapped in gift boxes or displayed on platters, perfect for weddings, bridal showers and parties. Pick-up or delivery is available.

To place an order, visit www.tastyberries.org, by email at rose@tastyberries.org or call 501-2036.