Riverview Garden Club Speaker On Herbs

The Riverview Garden Club once again is having a talk about herbs, with a very knowledgeable guest speaker, Dennis Gretton. It will take place on Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at the Riverview Civic Center on 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.

Save The Date For Kappa Kappa HAMBINGO

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi (KDP) has another fun evening planned that will benefit local Brandon charities. Mark your calendars on Wednesday, March 28 for HAMBINGO at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon 7 p.m. Cost to play 10 games of Bingo is $10.

KDP focuses its fundraising efforts on children as Kids Depend on People. All proceeds will be distributed to local charities prior to May in time to share its activities with pride at National in June.

Kappa Kappa Chapter is a civic and social sorority established within the Brandon community 53 years ago. Many families, children, and military have benefited from Kappa’s fundraising efforts over the years.

Reservations are recommended. Call 643-2110 and tell them you are with Kappa Kappa group when reserving.

Breakfast With ECHO At The Regent

Join the team at ECHO of Brandon for a complimentary fundraising breakfast on Wednesday, March 21 from 8-9 a.m. Seating and breakfast will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Learn about ECHO’s programs to provide food, clothing, and back-to-work programs for over 13,000 neighbors per year, and how you can help. R.S.V.P. to eleanor@echofl.org, or for more information, call 685-0935.



Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in the assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monthly Farmers Market At A Simpler Place Farm & Market

The monthly farmers market at A Simpler Place Farm will take place on Friday, March 9 from 3-7 p.m. Meet the makers behind local small businesses who create small batch hummus, beef jerky, jewelry, cold-pressed soap, pet treats, decadent baked goods and more. You will find local and organic fruits and vegetables inside the A Simpler Place Farm Store. Be sure to pick up some of the seasonal vegetables grown right on the farm. Enjoy a farm-to-table dinner on the farm under the twinkling lights. There will be farm tours at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. led by Farmer Renee. The Farm is located at 9903 Carr Rd. in Riverview.

The Beth Daniels Can-Cer Vive Loop Run/Walk

Help support The Beth Daniels Can-Cer Vive Loop Run/Walk; a medical fundraising event. In May of 2017, Beth Daniels was diagnosed with Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer. Daniels, a 40 year old mother of two, and wife to Felipe Daniels – a 12 year NCO Army Veteran who is now a civil service officer at MacDill AFB, is literally in a fight for her life.

Funds raised will help to ease the financial burden that Stage 4, Esophageal Cancer has placed on her family. All registration fees and pledges go directly to the Daniels family. The event will be held Sunday, March 18 at 10 a.m. at Alderman’s Ford Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Dr. in Plant City. For more information, to register or to make a donation, visit www.BethDanielsCan-CerVive.com.

RGC Scholarship Awards Scholarships To Local Students

Riverview Garden Club (RGC) raises monies for scholarships during their annual Plant and Rummage Sale in February.This year the club was able to give four seniors who met the RGC guidelines, $ 1,000 each. The RGC club assumes an active role in the community, awarding grants to Community Gardens also.

Monthly meetings are open to the public and guest speakers provoke those in attendance to learn more about our shared environment as well as encourage our continued love of gardening.

Meetings are held the second Wednesday of every month at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. For more information, call 671-8572.