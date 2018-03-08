First Annual Showmen’s RiverFest Promises To Be Fun For Entire Family

The First Annual Showmen’s RiverFest will take place Thursday to Sunday, March 22-25.

Enjoy kiddie, family and thrill rides from Arnold’s Amusements, as well as games, good, fun and family time. Admission and parking are free.

It will take place at the International Independent Showmen’s Association & Museum, 6915 Riverview Dr.

Hours are Thursday and Friday, March 22 and 23 from 5 p.m.-Closing, Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25 from 12 Noon-Closing. Call 671-3503.

Hillsborough County Seeks Nominations for Annual Neighborhood Recognition Awards

Think you belong to one of the best neighborhood associations in the area? Did your homeowners group accomplish a project in 2017 that was a home run? Do you know an individual who has gone above and beyond to make a difference where they live? Shine a spotlight by submitting a nomination in Hillsborough County’s annual Neighborhood Recognition Awards program.

Nominations are being accepted in 10 categories designed to recognize individuals, groups, and organizations that have enriched the quality of life in neighborhoods through outreach, improvement projects, volunteer work, safety programs, art, partnerships, and board leadership. There’s even a category set aside for outstanding contributions by a youth volunteer or youth group.

The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

Neighborhood groups may nominate themselves, other groups, and/or individuals for their efforts to improve the quality of life in unincorporated Hillsborough County, or the cities of Tampa, Plant City, and Temple Terrace. Each nomination should include supporting information, such as samples of promotional material, website links, photographs, news clippings, and letters of support.

The winners will be announced at the 15th Annual Hillsborough County Neighborhoods Conference on May 12 at the Sheraton Tampa East Hotel, 10221 Princess Palm Ave. in Tampa. Winners must be present to accept the awards.

For details about each award category, eligibility requirements, nomination forms, and instructions for completing and returning the applications, go to HCFLGov.net/Neighborhoods and click on the “Neighborhood Recognition Awards” button, or call 272-5860.

Day Out With Thomas The Tank Engine

All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to join him for a day of big adventures and even bigger memories at Day Out with Thomas: Big Adventures Tour 2018. Children everywhere can spend a day with their friend Thomas when the #1 Engine pulls into Florida Railroad Museum, 12210 83rd St E. in Parish on March 10, 11 and March 16, 17 and 18.

This fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, star of the popular Thomas & Friends™ series. In addition, they will meet Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more. The tour, now in its 23rd year, will make 42 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly one million passengers in 2018. To buy tickets for the train ride, visit www.frrm.org.

Experience The Soulful, Hip Singing Of Choo Choo Sould With Genevieve

Experience Disney Junior’s Choo Choo Soul with Genevieve Goings, the soulful, hip, singing train conductor and Constantine ‘DC’ Abramson, the beatboxing, breakdancing engineer on stage engaging children in sing-alongs, dance routines and lots of crowd participation as they perform all the hits you know and love- when it comes to the RP Funding Center on Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Genevieve Goings and Constantine ‘DC’ Abramson, the stars of Disney Junior’s “Choo Choo Soul,” are entering their 11th year of entertaining preschoolers and parents worldwide. Born from the mind of a Silicon Valley video game developer, Choo Choo Soul began as a hip-hop/soul children’s album of music that “won’t drive parents crazy.” The album caught fire and the brand was acquired by Disney and developed into a live-action television interstitial paired with animation in 2006 that encouraged young viewers to get up and dance to the funky, urban sound. Choo Choo Soul began touring the country in 2007 and has performed for thousands of children in over 100 cities across the globe. With the wildfire success of the go-to duo for tots, Disney commissioned a release of the second studio album; a re-make mashup of Classic Disney hits.

Genevieve Goings is now the voice of Disney Junior the Channel and the host of the ‘Radio Disney Junior.’ Writing music for acclaimed brands such as Leapfrog and Fisher-Price, releasing a children’s clothing line with Walmart.com, and touring schools with her ‘Do You Know?’ Brand, Goings has solidified her path in the Children’s Market. Along with Choo Choo Soul, Constantine “DC” Abramson is an Entertainment Professional working with the NFL, NBA, and MLB through mascotting, choreographing, and fan engagement.

Tickets are on sale for $51, $29. Service charges may apply and are available by visiting the RP Funding Center Box Office or toll free 888-397-0100, and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com.