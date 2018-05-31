AJ’s Fine Wines & Liquors in Valrico is partnering with its new neighbor Rosati’s Chicago Pizza a great Ladies Night Out event. The evening will include samples and tastings from both AJ’s and Rosati’s PIzza.

“Working together, we can make a stronger event for the community,” added Jambhekar.

AJ’s carries a very broad variety of spirits and liqueurs, and if the store doesn’t have what shoppers are looking for, the owner will order it special for the customer.

“There are two things you think about when you taste a drink,” said Jambhekar. “How it tastes in your mouth, and how smooth it is going down. That is what differentiates the good products from the bad.”

AJ’s sells craft beers, gluten free beers, organic beer and wine as well as a variety of IPAs and stouts. It has a walk-in beer cooler, a self-serve bar and a patio bar.

Rosati’s Pizza store owner Whitney Tucker just recently celebrated one year in business in Valrico.

Rosati’s Pizza is available for carry out and delivery.

“This is a great way to get the community together and network,” said Tucker. “Bring your business cards and support small business. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

In addition to a variety of pizza sizes and flavors, its menu features a selection of appetizers, wings, salads, pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Online ordering is available on its website.

Ladies night will be 7-10 p.m. Mondays and Men’s night 7-10 p.m. Thursdays.

The new Ladies and Men’s nights out will kick off at AJ’s with the ladies on Tuesday, June 5 and the men’s on Thursday, June 7. Stop by in the evening for special menu offers from Rosati’s including 50% off pizza, breadsticks and cinnamon sticks in addition to pizza, Rosati’s will also offer 50% off wings for Thursday men’s night, drink specials and great networking. Food specials are subject to change weekly. Groups are welcome.

AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors is located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 654-6488. Rosati’s Chicago Pizza is open in the same plaza. For more information, visit www.rosatispizza.com or call 643-1003.