By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online automotive retail platform. In as little as 10 minutes, you can shop more than 10,000 vehicles on Carvana.com, finance, purchase, and even trade in your current car. Cars that are purchased can be delivered directly to your door as soon as the next day, or you can elect to pick it up from one of Carvana’s proprietary Car Vending Machines, one of which is now located in the Brandon area.

Founded in 2012 in Phoenix, AZ, Carvana sold its first car in Atlanta in 2013. Free vehicle delivery is currently offered in 61 markets across the U.S.

In November 2015, the world’s first fully automated, coin-operated Car Vending Machine was launched in Nashville, TN, and today, there are nine Car Vending Machines.

According to Ryan Keeton, Carvana co-founder and chief Brand officer, “Customers who choose Vending Machine pickup for their purchases receive an over-sized Carvana coin upon arrival, which they drop into the custom coin slot, initiating the vending process. Their purchased car is then automatically retrieved from the tower and moved into a delivery bay, where customers sign off on final paperwork, and take their newly purchased car home.”

“We began offering free, as-soon-as-next-day delivery to Tampa residents in April of 2016 and have been well received in the market, so we were excited to bring our Car Vending Machine to a city that has embraced the new way to buy a car,” noted Keeton.

Lithia resident Doug Gilmore recently sold his Chevy Camaro through Carvana. “It was the easiest that I’ve ever sold a car; very smooth and convenient. They came to the house to get it with check in hand,” he said.

The Tampa Car Vending Machine is open for customer pick-ups Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Tampa Car Vending Machine is located at 10335 Palm River Rd. in Tampa near Dave & Buster’s, Topgolf, iFly and Bass Pro Shops.

To speak with a Customer Advocate, call 1-800-333-4554. Visit www.carvana.com to shop more than 10,000 vehicles.