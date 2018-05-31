Plan Now Being Made For Flight To Honor Mission #5

Flight to Honor announced plans for Mission #5 to be conducted during the April 2019 Sun ‘n Fun Fly-in.

The Mission will depart from and return to Lakeland Linder International Airport for the one day visit to Washington DC. The purpose of the program is to safely transport veterans to Washington DC to visit the memorials erected in their honor for their service to our country; provide an opportunity for the community to express their appreciation for their service; and reinforce the importance of service above self.

All veterans are eligible to apply for the mission provided they have not been on a previous Flight to Honor or Honor Flight Mission. Guardians wishing to accompany veterans are also encouraged to apply.

Applications for both can be downloaded at http://polkveteranscouncil.com. Finalizing plans for Mission #5 will depend on the number of Veterans and Guardians who apply. Applications are being accepted now.

Donations toward the cost of the mission are also being accepted. Tax deductible contributions can be made to: GiveWell Community Foundation Flight to Honor 1501 South Florida Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803.

Beer Is Back At Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is going back to its roots with the return of free beer all summer long, and the introduction of a new Busch Gardens Brew Club program. From complimentary seasonal offerings to brand new featured programs, guests age 21 and older can toast to new adventures each time they visit the park.

Through Sunday, August 5, guests can get a taste of the park’s beer garden history when they visit the former Hospitality House, now called the Garden Gate Café, to receive two complimentary beers during every visit to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Every two weeks, new featured beer brands will be highlighted.

Guest favorites will be on rotation throughout the summer, including Bud Light, Founders All Day IPA, M.I.A 305, Miller Light, Shock Top and Yuengling. Guests can return to the park each day through August 5 to enjoy two complimentary 7-ounce beers, included in their park admission.

Tapping into the growing Tampa beer culture, guests can sign up to join the Busch Gardens Brew Club, an all-new beer stein program featuring memberships that include a reserved Stein on display at the park, and 5 dollar refills from more than 20 on-tap brews all year-long.

Beer appreciation reaches new heights with the Busch Gardens all-new Bier Fest event, bringing more than 200 years of Oktoberfest and Tampa Bay’s hottest beer culture to life each weekend from Saturday, August 25 to Sunday, September 16. The festival selection features 100 brews from local and global breweries along with traditional German cuisine and festive music. Guests can join in the celebration of Bier Fest with regular theme park admission.

For more information, please visit BuschGardensTampaBay.com.

Brandon Senior Center Offers Activities Monday To Friday

Enjoy upcoming activities at the Brandon Senior Center, which is located at 612 N. Parsons in Brandon. It is open with no membership fees to Hillsborough County adults age 50 and older. Meal services are available for those 60 and older who are registered participants. It is open daily from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/locations/brandon-senior-center for all upcoming activities.

Friday, June 8 from 5-8 p.m. enjoy Havana Nights. Join in at this after-hours dance. Grab your fedora and shine up your dancing shoes. There will be great music, fun and light refreshments. This event is free, but registration is required.

Friday, June 15 at 1 p.m. will be a Father’s Day celebration. Join in on the patio dressed in your blues. There will be fun games and refreshments. Donations will be accepted.

Tuesday, June 19 at 12 Noon is Juneteenth Jamboree. This is a day of remembrance; history, music and refreshments.

For reservations to Havana Nights or for more information, call 635-8066.