Xi Theta Xi Chapter Of Beta Sigma Phi Honors Woman Of The Year

It has been a busy month at Xi Theta Xi chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which honored chapter member Kate Berkowitz as its Woman of the Year. Outgoing Woman of the Year, Janet Molen, presented Kate with a pin, flowers and a gift at the Founder’s Day celebration at Tibby’s restaurant in Brandon.

Members and guests enjoyed a May social celebrating Mother’s Day with brunch at Boca.

Some recent service projects have included donations to Family Promise, Moffitt Cancer Center and providing swimming lessons for a child at the YMCA.

A celebration for the chapter’s birthday next month will be dinner at Taste of Berlin German Restaurant in Brandon. For more information, contact Diane Wray at dwray52@yahoo.com.

Democratic Women’s Club Hosts Ryan Torrens

Ryan Torrens, candidate for Florida Attorney General, will be the guest speaker at the Thursday, June 7 meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County. Torrens will discuss his campaign platform and vision for Florida.

The group will meet from 6- 8 p.m. in the large Community Room 8, at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Debbie Katt and Adam Hattersley, candidates for the Florida House, Districts 57 and 59, respectively, will address their goals for representing their districts. The club invites all like-minded Democrats to attend the meeting. Contact 654-7464 for more information.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C) 7 non-profit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There will be free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a free monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies.

For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.