On Saturday, May 19, the GFWC Brandon Service League held its Annual Spring Luncheon at The Chateau in Valrico. After a delightful meal catered by Cater Tampa, the Brandon Service League presented two scholarships and multiple grants to local non-profits. In addition, this is the time that the Brandon Service League installs its Executive Board and officers including a new club president.

The Brandon Service League has been serving the greater Brandon area for over 50 years. The Brandon Service League’s biggest fundraiser is its Annual Holiday Home Tour which is held in December.

The Brandon Service League awarded two scholarships. The first, the Claire and Reynolds Bryan Scholarship for the Arts was given to McKenzie Pitts, a senior at Durant High School. Pitts plans to teach art to middle school student.

The second scholarship, the Pat and Lee Elam Scholarship for the Renaissance Woman was awarded to Rebecca Maldonado. This scholarship is given to a woman who finds herself in need of further education in order to help herself and her family. Maldonado attends Hillsborough Community College and plans to become a Phlebotomist.

The Brandon Service League awarded grants to seven local non-profits this year. The seven non-profits included The Outreach Clinic, New Horizons Group Home, ECHO, New Hope (Brandon Men’s Resource Center), Women’s Resource Center, Life Care Network and Winthrop Arts, Inc.

At this luncheon, four new members were welcomed into the club. In addition, the new Executive Board and officers include Kathy Levine as treasurer; Carol Kerrigan as Corresponding Secretary; Jean Ippilitto as Recording Secretary; Betty White as 3rd Vice President; Candy Jackson as 2nd Vice President; Jeri Robinson as 1st Vice President; and Judy Darsey as President for 2018-2020.

Darsey is a two-time president of the club. Darsey said, “It is an honor and privilege to serve. My mother was a two-time serving president.”

The Annual Holiday Home Tour will be held on Saturday, December 8.

For more information on the GFWC Brandon Service League, please visit www.gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.