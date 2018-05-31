Would you like to enjoy new cultural experiences this summer without leaving Florida?

A group of teenage students from France are excited to be traveling to our area for three weeks this summer, ready to share cultural exchanges and create meaningful memories and lifetime friendships that will span across both countries.

Tampa Coordinator Pearl Chiarenza said, “ECI (Exchange Cultural International) is a program that allows students from France to visit Florida during the summer to help improve their English.”

The students will arrive on Friday, July 6 and will stay through Friday, July 27.

Host Families are needed through the area to welcome students into their home.

Students will participate with the host family in any activities that you would normally do while they are visiting. Some fun activities you might plan could include Escape Rooms, Segway Tours, Miniature Golfing, Pinot’s Palette, Top Golf, iFly as well as visiting places like the beach, Bok Tower or county and state parks.

Anyone can participate although it does help if you have children at home. What better way to expose your children to international people, ideas and language? It is not necessary to have kids the same age as the students as the students love having younger siblings. You are also welcome to host even without children in the household.

“The host families do not need to speak English as English is a second language for the students.

During their visit, students will also get together as a group to visit Busch Gardens, Universal Studios, a water park and an overnight trip to Miami. Host families are also welcome on all of the field trips except to Miami.

All students come with their own monies and their group side trips are already paid for. You provide them with a bed to sleep on and involve them in your family activities. Students need to be placed by Sunday, July 1. Please call 449-3308 or email ecitampa@hotmail.com for more information or if you would like to host a student.

For more information on ECI, visit https://eciusa.org/.