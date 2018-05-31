Downtown Tampa is full of amenities and activities for individuals and families to enjoy. One of the newest additions is the completed Riverwalk. The Riverwalk is approximately 2.6 miles in length. It begins or ends from either the Tampa History Center or the Armature Works. You can begin at either end or anywhere in the middle.

A walk along the Riverwalk is not only fun, but you get a look at Tampa’s entertainment and cultural places and a walk back in time to Tampa’s history. The Friends of the Riverwalk have placed historical busts along the Riverwalk. These include Clara Frye, an African American nurse. The original Tampa General Hospital building was renamed after her in 1991. Blanche Armwood was an educator, activist and first African American woman to graduate from an accredited law school. Armwood High School in Seffner is named in her honor. Ossian Bingley Hart was the 10th Governor of the State of Florida and the first one to be born in the state. There are many more historical busts strategically located along the Riverwalk.

In addition to walking and viewing historical busts, you will pass museums, shops, restaurants and parks.

Tired of walking? Take a water taxi. All along the Riverwalk there are spots where you can hop on and off the water taxis (Pirate Water Taxi) that now cruise along the Hillsborough River. At the Convention Center you can rent a water bike. With the water taxi and the water bikes, you can see the sights from the river. If you want to ride a bicycle, rent one at various spots along the way.

You can either use the Riverwalk as a way to sightsee, exercise or introduce Tampa to out of town guests. One fun way to experience the Riverwalk is to pick a spot such as the Armature Works, have lunch, grab a plastic cup and take a walk. You can stop at places along the way such as Ulele. There, you can enjoy one of their delicious and refreshing beverages while observing the manatees and Water Works Park. Next, stop in at the Straz Center. The next stop is the Tampa Museum of Art or the Glazer Children’s Museum. While there, enjoy all of the amenities in Curtis Hixon Park.

Beyond Curtis Hixon Park, you continue through downtown passing several hotels such as the Sheraton. All along the Riverwalk, you can take a break at various parks including MacDill Park, USF Park, Cotanchobee Fort Brooke Park. Continuing on, you pass the Tampa Convention Center and soon end up at the Tampa History Center and the iconic Columbia Café.

For more information, please visit www.Thetampariverwalk.com.