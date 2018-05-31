The Village Players will present Boeing Boeing this June to local audiences. The show will be presented at the historic James McCabe Theatre in Valrico. Boeing Boeing is the 2008 Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Play.

Boeing Boeing will open with Dinner and a Show on Friday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Advanced reservations are required for Dinner and a Show. Tickets are $35 per person and include dinner, dessert and iced tea and water. Tickets for Dinner and a Show can be purchased online at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or by calling 480-3147.

Regular shows will be presented on June 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees on Sunday, June 10 and 17 at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the regular shows are $18 per person and $15 for students, seniors and Military with ID.

Boeing Boeing is a farcical comedy written by the French playwright, Marc Camoletti. Boeing Boeing features Parisian lothario Bernard, who has Italian, German and American fiancées, each a beautiful airline hostess with frequent layovers. He keeps one up, one down and one pending until unexpected schedule changes bring all three to Paris, and Bernard’s apartment, at the same time.

Boeing Boeing is directed by Domin Pazo, the Artistic Director of the Village Players. Pazo said, “I feel everyone likes to laugh and we could all use laughter in our lives.” Pazo added, “Sometimes you need to take some time out to just sit back and laugh and enjoy. I am enjoying directing this show and my cast.”

“Comedy is not always as easy as it seems. It has its own style and must be delivered seamlessly and effortlessly,” said Gail Pierce, Village Players Producer. “Domin Pazo is a master of characters on stage himself as well as an accomplished Musical Director. Musicals, though beautiful, are a lot of work, I am glad he is directing this show and enjoying it. I am sure the audiences will too,” added Pierce.

The James McCabe Theatre is located at 506 5th St. in Valrico. For more information, please visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.