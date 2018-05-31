Did you know that there are an abundance of daily holidays and special days every month? Some are immersed in tradition, while others may be silly, bizarre, unique, special or inspirational. Unofficial Holidays are not traditionally marked on calendars but are celebrated by various groups and individuals. Some are designed to promote a cause or to recognize historical events not recognized officially, while others are fun holidays, generally intended to just be humorous. So, in the midst of our busy lives, maybe consider taking time to enjoy some of the entertaining but lesser-known holidays throughout the year.

June – the month that begins our summer vacations, Father’s Day celebrations and of course, weddings. Named after Juno, the goddess of marriage, June is the month with the longest daylight hours of the year. Which gives us plenty of daylight to celebrate some of our favorite lesser-known holidays in June!

Let’s begin with the sweet circular snack made of fried dough and rolled in sugar or topped with glaze or icing. That’s right – the deeply adored donut! Friday, June 1 is observed as National Donut Day and I ‘donut’ about you, but I love a donut filled with jelly, custard or cream. National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

As donut lovers ring in National Donut Day this year, Dunkin’ Donuts is once again sweetening the celebration by offering guests a free classic donut of their choice (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage. Or, if you happen to be in the Brandon area, check out Hole In One located at 923 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon for a sugary-fried, ring-of-happiness.

All the feline lovers of the world can unite on Hug Your Cat Day, Monday June 4. This is a ‘purrfect’ opportunity to ‘paws’ and reflect upon those little furry bundles of joy. Quite simply, this is a day in which cat owners everywhere are encouraged to hug their cats. The more dedicated amongst us will not need this encouragement, of course, but it is always good to be reminded of our feline friends.

The best way you can celebrate is to save a life! Estimates reveal that there are more than four million cats entering shelters every year with almost two million being euthanized. Owning a cat can lower your blood pressure, offer unconditional love and companionship and tons of laughs. Purrrhaps you could celebrate this day by adopting one of the many cats available at the Hillsborough County Animal Shelter located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. We’re ‘pawsitive’ you will be glad you did.

With the official start of summer just a few days away, let’s get this ‘par-tea’ started by celebrating National Iced Tea Day on Sunday June 10. This iconic hot-weather drink makes you want to leisurely rock back-and-forth on your porch while waving to your neighbors. Did you know that next to water, tea is the most consumed beverage in the world? Americans consume more than 3.60 billion gallons each year.

Iced tea was first introduced at the1904 World’s Fair when hot summer weather caused fairgoers to ignore hot beverages in favor of cold ones, including iced tea. The fair’s 20 million visitors cooled themselves with iced tea and returned to their homes with this new style of cold beverage. Bar-B-Que and iced tea go hand-in-hand, so consider a visit to Mission BBQ at 1504 W Brandon Blvd, in Brandon or The Smokin’ Pig BBQ at 3834 U.S. 301 Hwy. in Riverview to get your ‘opportuni-TEA’ to celebrate this day.

Grab your rod and reel and get ready to catch a big one on National Go Fishing Day on Monday, June 18. This is a day to get out on the water, bait your hook, cast your line and catch a few fish. Fishing requires some knowledge and equipment needed to make your day ‘reel-y” amazing. To make this holiday even more ‘fintastic,’ consider hiring Captain Travis Yaeckel to charter you for a day of fishing. To book a charter, call 830-FISH or visit www.fishbyinstinct.com.

After a fun day of fishing, how about a moment of stretching and meditation in honor of International Yoga Day on Thursday, June 21? Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that is reportedly embraced by more than 37 million people worldwide. In 2014, The United Nations declared June 21, to be International Yoga Day. If you like to do yoga every now and ‘zen,’ head over to the YMCA Campo or North Brandon to try out a class. ‘Yoga-ta’ stretch your comfort zone and try it out. Visit www.tampaymca.org for locations and class information.

June holds a bevy of other fun holidays including Hot Air Balloon Day, Donald Duck Day, Corn On The Cob Day, Catfish Day and International Mud Day. For a complete of June holidays, visit www.holidayinsights.com.