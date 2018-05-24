Living Faith Bible Fellowship is pleased to announce its biennial Arise City Summit, which will take place at Embassy Suites Tampa USF on Thursday, June 21 through Saturday, June 23.

The central focus of this year’s summit is The Right Gospel: Life and Doctrine, which will explore the essential relationship among right thinking, right living and right feeling as it relates to the good news of Jesus Christ.

This summit also aims to highlight various social justice issues relevant to today’s urban context and how those issues intersect with the gospel. It desires to cultivate a growing awareness of the necessity of racial reconciliation, foremost within the Body of Christ.

According to Jarvis Williams, Associate Professor of New Testament Interpretation, “Arise City Summit is unlike many conferences. It is intentionally multi-ethnic, multi-cultural, and multi-generational.”

Featuring noteworthy speakers such as Thabiti Anyabwile (Council Member, The Gospel Coalition), Christopher Brooks (Host, Equipped with Chris Brooks on Moody Radio) Sandra Richter (Professor of Biblical Studies, Westmont), Juan Sanchez (Cofounder and President, Coalición), Jarvis Williams (Associate Professor, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary) and many more—this summit is not an event to be missed.

Arise City has existed since 2013 and aims to establish itself as a gospel-centered missions movement committed to doing ‘theology on the ground.’ They have had the honor of providing a series of resources, talks, and summits throughout the years in an effort to equip the Church for discipleship within the urban context, both local and abroad.

Arise City Summit is at no charge for attendance. However, registration is required as space is limited. For more information or to register, visit arisecity.com/summit. Also, the summit’s schedule and biographies of the speakers can also be found online. Please email info@arisecity.com with any inquiries. Embassy Suites Tampa USF is located at 3705 Spectrum Blvd. in Tampa.