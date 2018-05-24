“Everything’s Better Together” is the new catchphrase heard around the campuses of both Centerpoint Church and Horizon Christian Church. On Sunday, June 3, the two Valrico congregations will unite to become one non-denominational church gathering.

They are calling this merge the #BetterTogether campaign and will retain Centerpoint as the name. Currently, Centerpoint consists of more than 600 people hosting three Sunday services while Horizon’s numbers total about 200 people.

Pastor Bryant Golden, the lead pastor of Centerpoint Church, described this unifying event as an answered prayer. “This is definitely something we’ve prayed about as a gathering for a while now, and it just felt like God was opening all of the doors to make this happen.”

The #BetterTogether campaign sprang into action last month with a Connect Night where both congregations gathered at the Centerpoint Church. The lead pastors from both churches addressed the attendees on the future of the unified church.

“Ultimately, we want to be a church on mission, set to serve others,” said Pastor Bryant Golden.

Chris Olson, the operations coordinator at Centerpoint, added, “With this merger and sale of the property, we have plans to build or relocate to a larger facility in order to reach more people for Jesus.”

Pastor Brian Hughes, the lead pastor of Horizon, believes this union is a historic moment for the community and described why the church moved forward with the merge.

“I know what is happening at Centerpoint is a move of God, and what they were doing is what God wants us to do,” affirmed Pastor Hughes. “It became clear that God wanted us to join together for His Kingdom.”

The new joint gathering will meet Sundays at Centerpoint Church located at 1801 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. The service times are at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. all of which offer children’s programming.

Visit Centerpoint Church’s website at www.centerpointfl.org or call the office at 689-1906.