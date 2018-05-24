All the world’s a stage, and Tina Yeager plays a multitude of parts. The Valrico resident is an award-winning author whose life story has cast her as a wife, mom, life coach, speaker, mentor, active member at Bay Life Church and team member at Serious Writer Academy—but that is just the prologue.

With multiple literary projects in the works and her recent launch of Inkspirationsonline.com, an online devotional site for writers, Yeager expounded on how her many roles work together to create, inspire and serve God.

“The more you get into the depth of the human psyche and human spirit, the more you recognize the need for words,” asserted Yeager. “I closed my private practice as a mental health counselor three years ago and opened an online life coaching business in order to make more time for writing.”

Yeager’s writing is published in a compilation titled Breaking the Chains: Strategies for Overcoming Spiritual Bondage (2017), which is available at Light House Bible Studies or Amazon. Her work has also been featured in Proverbs 31 Magazine, Refresh Magazine, CBN.com, Splickety Magazine and PresbyCan Devotions. The author is a recipient of 18 writing awards, including the Florida Christian Writers Conference 2013 Writer of the Year.

Inkspirationsonline.com offers writers a platform to submit their original devotionals and uses selected submissions to provide weekly encouragement to other writers. More information and submission guidelines are found on its website.

Presently, the storyteller is chipping away at six books—three literary works in the realm of speculative fiction with Christian undertones, and three nonfiction Christian books subscribing to reliance on God for personal growth. More information on her upcoming book Unloveable: From Self-Enmity to Divine Heroism, a nonfiction book on women’s self-esteem, is available at www.unloveable.us.

Yeager also maintains two blogs. One of which augments her life coaching business at www.divineencouragement.com while the other blog at www.tyeagerwrites.com supports her work in speculative fiction.

Complementing her writing profession, Yeager is an inspirational speaker. Her multifaceted life yields an array of topics and expertise as she lectures at writer’s conferences, women’s events, schools and businesses.

Email Tina@TinaYeager.com. For more about the author, please visit her websites listed above.