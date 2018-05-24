Unity In Brandon Is On The Move

United in Brandon, formerly located in the Brandon Jr. Women’s Club has relocated to the Brandon Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Board President, Ruth Edmonds stated, “This is an exciting opportunity for Unity in Brandon to grow and offer more services, such as a program for children as well as more outreach projects in the community.”

Unity in Brandon is a contemporary, new-thought church that will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

Its mission is to create a heart-centered, spiritual community that joyful celebrates the presence of God within and supports spiritual, mental, social and physical healing. It also celebrates diversity and affirms the healing power of prayer. Services are held at 10:30 a.m.

For more information, visit www.unityinbrandon.org.

Annual School Supply Collection Drive & Registration

The goal of the school supply drive is to help at risk children get the school supplies they need to be successful in the new school year. The donated school supplies will be made available to all pre-registered PK through 12th grade students in Hillsborough County.

The distribution of school supplies will take place at Speak Life Church, 1707 W. Clifton St. in Tampa on Saturday, August 4 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Students must be pre-registered to receive school supplies.

Speak Life Church is also a donation drop-off location on Saturday, July 14 and 28 from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

For more information contact Tonia Walker-Singleton at 380-9583 or email: tpubzbpj@aol.com

Fellowship Of Christian Athletes To Host Lakeland Leadership Camp

The Lakeland Leadership Camp is available for students going into grades 7-12 and incoming college freshmen. The camp mission is to inspire spiritually and athletically. Camp attendees hone their sports skills while fellowshipping with other like-minded participants.

The camp will be held from Monday, July 9 to Friday, July 13 at Southeastern University, located at 1000 Longfellow Blvd. in Lakeland. The cost of the camp is $355 per student camper, which includes lodging, meals, camp t-shirt and Bible. Campers who wish to apply for a scholarship will need to contact their local FCA staff person. For those who do not know their staff person, they can search their zip code at www.fca.org/quick-links/find-local-staff.

The camp is also open for adult FCA Huddle leaders for the same cost. More information can be found at http://westcentralfloridafca.org/lakeland-leadership-camp1. For questions, email kboatwright@fca.org or call 863-602-8949.