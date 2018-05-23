Anne Mansis Achieves 100 Gallon Donor Milestone

Brandon resident Anne Mansis began her blood donor journey in 1986 when she worked at Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia. She discovered she had universal donor, Type O negative blood, so she gave regularly at their blood drives. In 1987, she moved to Brandon and continued to give whole blood until 1996, when the Donor Center staff asked her to also start giving platelets to help save even more lives and families.

Mansis recently joined the ranks of the less than 200 people who have given 100 gallons or more of blood in Florida, since blood banking began during World War II.



Healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Donors receive a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening, plus a surprise gift.

Visit oneblood.org or call 888-936-6283. Donate at OneBlood’s Brandon Donor Center, 727 W. Lumsden Rd.

Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a free monthly support group for those diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers on the third Thursday of every month.

A variety of speakers will provide information on topics relating to swallowing, balance, walking, speaking, mobility, exercise, self-care, cognition, and memory, all of which can be impacted by Parkinson’s Disease.

Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center is located at 851 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C) 7 non-profit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 16 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. Free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Iaci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Beth Shalom Fundraiser Donations Benefit Special Olympics Of Florida Healthy Community

Richie Bauman and Suzie Baylis of Congregation Beth Shalom, delivered the cases of food as well as a box of sports bags to Allison Rapp of Special Olympics of Florida Healthy Community Tampa Bay.

In the past, donations have benefitted many programs, such as the development of garden spaces in residential setting. This year’s donation will also purchase ‘model’ food. Allison Rapp, the Site Director stated, “Model food will be used often to provide nutrition education for our athletes and consumers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

For more information about the nutrition project, please contact Allison Rapp at 470-0518 or email allisonrapp@sofl.org. For questions regarding the ongoing partnership, contact Congregation Beth Shalom at 681-6547.

Unity In Brandon Is On The Move

Unity in Brandon, formerly located in the Brandon Jr. Women’s Club has relocated to the Brandon Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Board President, Ruth Edmonds stated, “This is an exciting opportunity for Unity in Brandon to grow and offer more services, such as a program for children as well as more outreach projects in the community.”

Unity in Brandon is a contemporary, new-thought church that will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

Its mission is to create a heart-centered, spiritual community that joyfully celebrates the presence of God within supports spiritual, mental, social and physical healing. It also celebrates diversity and affirms the healing power of prayer. Services are held at 10:30 a.m.

Visit www.unityinbrandon.org.