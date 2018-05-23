Commandant Of Department Of Florida, Marine Corps League Visits The Tampa Bay Young Marines

The Tampa Bay Young Marines unit is part of a national non-profit 501c(3) youth education and service program for boys and girls, age eight through the completion of high school. It promotes the mental, moral and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

New Recruit Training is to begin soon.

The Tampa Bay Young Marines presently meet from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at the VFW, 7504 Riverview Dr. in Riverview FL. For more information please contact the Unit Commander at brian.frank@youngmarines.com or visit the website at www.youngmarines.com

Tampa YMCA Expands Program For Arthritis Patients

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is now able to improve the health of older adults, thanks to a recent expansion of its program proven to help those with arthritis. The Tampa YMCA now offers Enhance®Fitness at five different Ys in Tampa Bay.

EnhanceFitness is a proven senior fitness and arthritis management program that improves endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. It reduces arthritis symptoms with safe, low-impact exercises led by certified Y instructors in a relaxed atmosphere that promotes fun and friendship. The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recognizes the national evidence-based physical activity program as particularly safe and effective for older adults living with arthritis. The CDC also designated EnhanceFitness as a Fall Prevention Program in 2017.

For 16 weeks, EnhanceFitness participants meet three times a week for an hour, where they experience aerobic workouts, strength training, stretching and balance work.

Locally, EnhanceFitness is now offered at Campo Family YMCA from Monday at 12:45 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday at 8 a.m.

Other participating Y’s include Bob Sierra North Tampa Family YMXA, East Pasco Family Y, Plant City Family Y and S. Tampa Family Y.

For more information on these participating Y locations, contact EnhanceFitness@tampaymca.org

Brandon Senior Center Events In May

Upcoming events taking place at the Brandon Senior Center, 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon the end of May:

Friday, May 25 at 1 p.m. – Our Heroes/Memorial Day will be held to honor our heroes and recognize senior veteran’s members.

Tuesday, May 29 at 12 Noon – Staying Motivated – Presented by Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services.

Thursday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. – National Senior Health and Fitness Day – A day to be active and stay fit as part of your senior years.

For more information and to see all events at the local senior centers, visit http://hcflgov.net/en/residents/recreation-and-culture/seniors/find-a-senior-center.

Riverview Garden Club Will Host Expert Monarch Butterfly Speaker

The Riverview Garden Club will host guest speaker Lynn Barber, who is an expert on Monarch Butterflies. It will take place on Wednesday, June 13 at the Riverview Civic Center on 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. Call 654-6987 for more information.

Plant City Community Chorale Fifth Annual This is America! Concert

Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens will partner with Plant City Community Chorale to present the fifth annual This is America! Concert on Saturday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, located at 1318 E. Calhoun St in Plant City. Under the direction of Claudia Bolano Becerra, the Chorale will perform time honored favorites mixed with new renditions, promising an evening of music to honor our country and its music.

Tickets, cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door and are on sale at www.pccchorale.org/tickets, from any Chorale member or by calling 951-5166.