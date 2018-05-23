When Blake Stone graduated from Florida Southern College in Lakeland, he wasn’t sure where his career path would take him. But, he did want to use his finance degree and do something fun!

After researching the Escape Room industry with his parents (the investors) Jeffrey and Robin in tow, the trio developed the concept for Legends Escape Rooms.

With a joy of puzzles, games and challenges, the family developed the six themes that make up Legends Escape Rooms recently opened on S.R. 60 in Brandon.

The Escape Room concept is thus. You enter a locked challenge room with a team of people-typically up to 6-you solve puzzles and challenges to unlock clues to ultimately ‘escape’ the room. Most of the time, there is a 60 minute countdown within the room and since it is for entertainment purposes…. extra hints are available if needed too.

“I studied finances in college and never thought I would be where I am today,” said Blake. “The sheer joy and bewilderment I get to see on the faces of the people that come through our door is one of the most rewarding parts about this business.”

At Legends, the rooms are thoughtfully designed with a touch of actual historical facts and references in each one. In addition, there are unexpected hidden rooms, safes and great thought-provoking puzzles.

Our Osprey Observer sales team did the Moonshine Cabin room as a team challenge. We used each and every team member’s skill sets at some point to find the clues and ‘escape’ the room…but not without a few hints from our host.

“This was absolutely one of the best escape rooms I have done,” said Kerrie Hoening who has participated in escape rooms across Tampa, Lakeland and Orlando. “We will be coming back! There are five more themes to complete!”

The themes currently available include: Club LOL, Revenge of Anubis, Dungeon VII, Wild West Heist, Wizard’s Challenge and Moonshine Cabin.

Legends Escape Room is located at 952 W. Brandon Blvd. Brandon, across the street from Publix. Visit www.legendsescaperooms.com for online calendar or call 643-9411.