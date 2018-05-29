Tide Dry Cleaners Opens Brick And Mortar Location In Valrico

JBBW Enterprises, LLC, in partnership with Agile Pursuits Franchising, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (P&G), is pleased to celebrate the opening of its first Tide Dry Cleaners store in Valrico.

Tide Dry Cleaners has quickly become the fourth largest dry cleaner in the country, by number of locations, and one of the fastest-growing dry cleaning franchise businesses in the United States.

As the first Tide Dry Cleaners in Hillsborough County, the Valrico location is positioned to ensure customer service and convenience is a top priority. The store features a dual lane drive-thru concierge and Tide Dry Cleaners Kiosk with convenient 24-hour pick-up and drop-off accessibility. Designed with the simplicity of an ATM in mind, Kiosks are user-friendly and enable customers to pay for and pick up their dry-cleaned items with a touch of a few buttons before, during and after business hours. In conjunction with GreenEarth® Cleaning and Tide® fabric care, the new store upholds Tide’s tradition of excellence and advanced cleaning technology care.

Tide Dry Cleaners is located at 1928 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 662-4243. Visit www.tidedrycleaners.com.

Create Custom And Charming Décor At New Do It Yourself Classes

AR Workshop® of Brandon, a locally-owned boutique with hands-on classes in which participants create custom and charming décor recently opened. Customers make everything from framed or plank wood signs, to Lazy Susans, serving trays, chalkboard art, centerpiece boxes, canvas pillows, totes and more. During instructor-led workshops, participants prepare their custom design, assemble and finish ‘Pinterest-worthy’ projects with non-toxic stain and paint colors hand-chosen by the founders. The instructional approach enables visitors at any skill level to produce beautiful artworks and ensures consistent, high-end results for the home, office, or as a personalized gift.

The woman-owned franchise is rapidly expanding into communities across the country and expects to exceed 100 locations nationally in 2018.

AR Workshop® of Brandon is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information, call 775-7109 or visit www.arworkshop.com/brandon/ for more information or to register for a workshop.

Mainstream Boutique Offers Chance To Win $300 Gift Card

In honor of National Best Friend’s Day, stop in to the Boutique Friday to Sunday, June 8-10 with your best friend and tell why they are your best friend to enter a chance to win a $300 gift card to Mainstream Boutique.

Mainstream Boutique is located in Winthrop Town Centre at 11232 Sullivan St. in Riverview.

Call 643-0090 or visit https://mainstreamboutique.com/pages/riverview.

New Orthodontist Joins Hess Ortho

Hess Orthodontics recently announced that colleague Dr. VanLandschoot will be departing the practice to pursue other opportunities. His contributions to the practice and the patients are greatly appreciated, and he is wished the very best of luck in future endeavors.

Hess Ortho is pleased, however, to announce that Dr. Hess will be back in the office to see patients on a full-time basis.

Additionally, the practice welcomes Dr. Chelsea Brockway, DDS, MS, who is joining Hess Orthodontics. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg. She attributes her interest in orthodontics to the feelings of confidence and pride she felt after getting her braces off at the age of 15, which sparked her desire to help others find their own inner confidence through their smiles. She earned her DDS from Columbia University’s dental program and received her MS in Dental Sciences from the University of Florida.

Dr. Brockway is a licensed Invisalign provider and is certified in Botox and Dermal Fillers. She believes that one of the best ways to enrich her own life is by giving part of herself to someone in great need, and she is passionate about serving others in her free time through volunteering at free dental clinics, offering care on dental mission trips, and providing care for patients with special needs at All Children’s Hospital.

Hess Orthodontics is located at 11970 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information or to make an appointment, call 645-4377 or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.

New Bridal Shop In Brandon Offers Made To Order Designer Gowns

Flora’s Bridal Shop is a new bridal boutique conveniently located in Brandon offering gorgeous made to order, designer and exclusive private label wedding gowns, accessories, bridesmaid, mother of the bride dresses and special event gowns for everybody and every budget.

Owners Lexie Grushow and Amy Mosshart hand select each designer gown to provide brides a premium selection of styles, fits and fabrics. Flora’s strives to ensure every bride, bridesmaid and mom receives a personalized boutique experience tailored to their specific needs. Brides may enter Flora’s as strangers, but they leave as friends.

Hours are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. It is located at 768 W. Lumsden Rd. Call 684-0644 or visit FlorasBrides.com for more information.

Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A.

Laurie Ohall and Dana Kemper both have extensive experience dealing with seniors and the disabled, and working with families to handle their estate planning. Both attorneys treat their clients as if they are family – they are accessible, patient, and like to make sure that they educate their clients as best as possible.

The Law Offices of Laurie E. Ohall, P.A. is a full service Estate Planning law firm which handles everything from preparing a Will, Trust, Power of Attorney or health care surrogate designation to probate and guardianship services for a deceased or incapacitated loved one, working with special needs families to ensure their disabled child is provided for without losing benefits.

According to Ohall, “We handle guardian advocacies for developmentally disabled children and we work with seniors to help them plan for long term care and access benefits such as V.A. Benefits and Medicaid which can help pay for long term care.”

The office is located at 1464 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Hours are 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday to Friday and after hours are by appointment. Call 438-8503 or visit www.OhallLaw.com.

Grand Opening Celebration of Tessera of Brandon

Tessera of Brandon assisted living and memory care community at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon recently hosted a grand opening celebration with the Brandon Chamber of Commerce. About 400 people attended the open-to-the-public event, which featured live music, hors d’oeuvres from the culinary staff and tours of the community.

The entire property inside and out has Wi-Fi and mobile medical technology, designed for the next generation of seniors and their families.

Some of the many other amenities and services Tessera of Brandon offers include an art studio, bistro/bar, beauty and barber salon, fitness center, library and all-day service in casual to fine dining restaurant venues. There will is also scheduled transportation services, assistance with daily living activities, weekly housekeeping, a secured Valeo neighborhood for memory care residents, 24-hour health monitoring and a variety of wellness programs and classes.



Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group



Claiming your Social Security benefits at the wrong time could cost your family tens of thousands of dollars.

A seminar will be held at The HCC campus at the Regent on Tuesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. (promptly) to help you with these decisions. Plan to be there by 5:45 p.m. This seminar is perfect for those 58-67 years old.

Learn some of the unknown strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits.

The HCC campus at the Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

River Oaks Raises Money For MADD

River Oaks Treatment Center, an American Addiction Center, centered in Riverview recently participated in the 2018 Walk Like MADD Tampa event in March at USF. The 20 member-team was awarded Top Corporate Team for fundraising efforts.

River Oaks Treatment Center is new to the area and provides a compassionate, comprehensive, and quality recovery experience for adults battling substance addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

Visit http://RiverOaksTreatment.com or call 605-3974.

Be Happy Boutique Now Offering Online

Be Happy Boutique offers personalized service and can assist you in finding the perfect gift.

There are lots of great selections of gifts, candles, apparel, & jewelry, just to name a few. Gift certificates are also available.

Now you can shop online at www.behappyboutique.com. Be Happy Boutique is located at 11369 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. Call 677-2300.

Toy Collection For St. Joseph’s Children Hospital

Lisa Wheeler, a loan officer with FBC Mortgage, is partnering with the Tampa Jeep Krewe to collect new unwrapped toys to support St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital ‘Christmas in July’ Toy Drive on Wednesday, June 6 at 859 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The Tampa Jeep Krewe has collected over $50,000 in donated toys and money over the past three years and has set a goal of $30,000 for this year. Would you please donate new toys that are entertaining but also easy to clean? Toys that can be played with in bed are especially wonderful for children who are unable to get up from bed.

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce will be present for a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. and The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce will be present for the ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Please RSVP to Lisa@Lisa-Wheeler.net.

Jack Daniel’s Tasting And Bottle Event

AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors will be featuring Jack Daniel’s. Please join us for Jack Daniel’s tasting and bottle event on Sunday, June 3 from 6 – 9p.m. at AJ’s Fine Wine & Liquors, located at 3443 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. This is a great idea for Father’s Day. The bottles engraved will be Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve and Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel.